Toothaches can be uncomfortable and often require professional dental attention. However, there are some home remedies that may provide temporary relief until you can see a dentist. Here’s a guide on how to stop a toothache at home:

Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and use it as a mouth rinse. Saltwater helps reduce inflammation and acts as an antiseptic, providing temporary relief.

Cold Compress

Apply a cold compress or ice pack to the affected area outside your cheek. This can help numb the pain and reduce swelling. Use a cloth or towel to protect your skin from direct contact with the ice.

Over-the-Counter Pain Relievers

Non-prescription pain relievers, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen, can help reduce pain and inflammation. Follow the recommended dosage on the product label.

Cloves or Clove Oil

Cloves contain a natural anesthetic called eugenol, which can help numb the pain. Apply a small amount of clove oil to a cotton ball and place it on the affected tooth. Chewed cloves can also provide relief.

5. Peppermint Tea Bags

Peppermint tea bags, when cooled, can be placed against the affected area. Peppermint has numbing properties that may temporarily alleviate toothache discomfort.

Hydrogen Peroxide Rinse

Gargle with a mixture of equal parts hydrogen peroxide (3%) and water. Spit it out after swishing, and don’t swallow. This may help reduce oral bacteria and provide relief.

Vanilla Extract

Dab a small amount of vanilla extract onto a cotton ball and apply it to the affected tooth. Vanilla extract contains alcohol, which can help numb the pain.

Garlic

Crush a garlic clove to create a paste and apply it to the affected tooth. Garlic has antimicrobial and analgesic properties that may provide relief.

Tea Tree Oil

Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with a carrier oil, like coconut oil, and apply it to the affected area. Tea tree oil has natural antibacterial properties.

Soft Diet: – Stick to a soft diet to avoid further irritation. Choose foods that are easy to chew and won’t exacerbate the pain. Keep Your Head Elevated: – Elevate your head with an extra pillow when sleeping. This can help reduce blood flow to the head and may alleviate some of the pain. Avoid Cold and Sweet Foods: – Avoid extremely cold or sweet foods, as they may trigger sensitivity and worsen the toothache. Vanilla Ice Cream or Yogurt: – Eating a small amount of vanilla ice cream or yogurt may provide temporary relief, especially if the toothache is due to sensitivity. Warm Saltwater Mouthwash: – Gently swish warm saltwater around the mouth for 30 seconds, then spit it out. This can help cleanse the area and reduce inflammation. Cucumber Slices: – Place a cool cucumber slice against the affected tooth. The coolness may provide relief.

Remember, these home remedies are not substitutes for professional dental care. If you experience severe or persistent toothache, consult with a dentist promptly to identify and address the underlying issue. Dental problems should be treated by a qualified healthcare professional for long-term solutions.

