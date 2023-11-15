WhatsApp message pop-ups can sometimes be disruptive, especially when you’re focused on other tasks. If you prefer a more discreet notification style, follow these on how to stop WhatsApp messages from popping on the screen.

How to stop WhatsApp Messages from Popping on the Screen For Android

Open WhatsApp Launch the WhatsApp application on your Android device. Access Settings Tap on the three vertical dots in the top-right corner to open the menu.

Select “Settings” from the dropdown. Go to Notifications In the Settings menu, tap on “Notifications.” Disable Pop-up Notifications Within Notifications, find and select “Popup notification.”

Choose “No popup” or a similar option to disable pop-up notifications. Adjust Additional Settings (Optional) Explore other notification settings to customize your experience further, such as message preview, notification tone, etc. Save Changes Make sure to save your changes.

For iOS

Launch Settings Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Find WhatsApp Scroll down and locate “WhatsApp” in the list of apps. Access Notifications Tap on “Notifications.” Toggle off Allow Notifications Turn off the switch next to “Allow Notifications.” This will disable all notifications for WhatsApp. Adjust Additional Settings (Optional) If you want to keep notifications but disable previews or adjust other settings, you can do so within the WhatsApp settings under Notifications. Save Changes Ensure your changes are saved.

For Both Android and iOS

Use Do Not Disturb You can also leverage your device’s “Do Not Disturb” mode during specific hours to prevent any notifications, including WhatsApp, from popping up on your screen. In-App Settings WhatsApp also allows you to customize notification settings within the app. Open WhatsApp, go to Settings > Notifications, and make adjustments according to your preferences.

Remember to tailor these settings to suit your personal preferences and strike the right balance between staying informed and maintaining focus. Whether you’re in the midst of work or simply want a more peaceful experience, taking control of your notifications is the key!

