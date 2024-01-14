How To Stream Crunchyroll On Discord: A Step-By-Step Guide

If you’re an anime enthusiast and want to share the excitement of watching Crunchyroll with your friends on Discord, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to stream Crunchyroll on Discord.
- Make sure you have the necessary permissions to stream content on Discord. You might need to be the server owner or have the “Manage Server” permission.
- Select a server where you want to stream Crunchyroll. You can either create a new server or use an existing one.
- To stream music or share audio, you’ll need a bot. Rythm is a popular choice for Discord. Invite Rythm to your server using the official website or any other preferred music bot.
- Join a voice channel in your Discord server. Type the command !join in the text channel to connect Rythm to the voice channel.
- Use the !play command followed by the link to the Crunchyroll video you want to watch. Make sure to grab the link directly from Crunchyroll to ensure proper playback.
- Rythm provides various commands to control playback. Use !volume to adjust the volume and !pause or !resume to pause or resume the playback.
- If you want to share the video visually, you can use Discord’s screen-sharing feature. Click on the “Share Your Screen” option in the voice channel and choose the application window where Crunchyroll is playing.
- Ensure everyone is ready to start watching at the same time. Discord doesn’t sync video playback, so coordinating when to press play is essential.
- Utilize the text channels on Discord to chat and discuss the anime while watching. This enhances the shared viewing experience.
- Once the viewing session is complete, you can use the `!disconnect` command to disconnect Rythm from the voice channel.
- Video Quality: Streaming video content on Discord may not provide the best quality. For higher-quality streaming experiences, consider using dedicated platforms designed for synchronized watching.
- Legal Considerations: Ensure you have the right to stream and share the content, respecting Crunchyroll’s terms of service and copyright regulations.
- Other Bots: If Rythm doesn’t suit your preferences, explore other music bots that offer similar functionality.
