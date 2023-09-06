Sometimes life gets busy, and you may need to take a break from your Netflix subscription. Fortunately, Netflix allows you to suspend your account temporarily. Here is how to suspend your Netflix account.

Open your web browser and go to the Netflix website (www.netflix.com). Log in to your Netflix account using your email address and password.

Access Your Account Settings

Once you’re logged in, hover your cursor over your profile picture in the top right corner of the Netflix homepage. In the dropdown menu that appears, click on “Account.”

Navigate to the Membership & Billing Section

You’ll be redirected to your Netflix account settings. Scroll down to the “Membership & Billing” section. Here, you’ll find information about your current plan, billing details, and other options.

Choose the “Cancel Membership” Option

In the “Membership & Billing” section, look for the “Cancel Membership” option. Click on it.

Select “Suspend Your Account”

On the next page, you’ll see the option to either “Cancel” or “Suspend” your Netflix account. Click on “Suspend.”

Confirm Your Decision

Netflix will ask you to confirm your decision to suspend your account. They may also offer to pause your subscription instead.

Also Read: How To Unblock Someone On Facebook

If you’re sure you want to suspend, click on the “Suspend Membership” button.

Specify the Duration

Netflix will then prompt you to select how long you want to suspend your account. You can choose a period ranging from 7 days to 90 days. Pick the duration that suits your needs.

Complete the Process

After selecting the duration, confirm your choice. Netflix will remind you of the date your account will reactivate, so be sure to make a note of it.

Account Suspension Complete

Your Netflix account is now suspended. During this period, you won’t be billed, and you won’t have access to Netflix content. Your viewing history and preferences will be saved for when you return.

Reactivating Your Account

If you decide to come back before the specified reactivation date, you can easily reactivate your account. Simply log in to your account and choose to reactivate it.

Remember that during the suspension period, you won’t have access to Netflix’s content library. If you’re billed monthly, your billing will automatically resume once the suspension period ends, so make sure to adjust your subscription or billing settings if needed.

Suspending your Netflix account is a convenient way to take a break without losing your viewing history and preferences. It’s a helpful feature for those times when life gets a little too busy for binge-watching.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...