WhatsApp doesn’t have a built-in feature to tag all members in a group with a single click. However, you can use a workaround by mentioning each member individually. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to tag all members in a WhatsApp Group.

Open WhatsApp Group Chat.

Type “@” Symbol. Tap and Hold “@” Symbol. Tap “Tag Everyone” Type Your Message and Send.

How to Tag All Members in a WhatsApp Group Manually

Launch the WhatsApp application and navigate to the group where you want to tag all members. In the group chat, type the “@” symbol. This will display a list of group members. Start typing the name of each member one by one, and select the correct name from the suggestions. This will mention each member individually. Keep typing “@” and mentioning members until you’ve included everyone you want to tag. Once you’ve mentioned all members, compose the rest of your message and send it.

Tips

This method will only work if the privacy settings of group members allow them to receive notifications for mentions.

WhatsApp has a character limit for each message. If your group is large, you may need to split your message into multiple parts.

Manually mentioning each member can be time-consuming, especially in large groups.

For very large groups, tagging all members individually might not be practical.

Be mindful of group rules and etiquette when using mentions. Excessive tagging may be perceived as spammy behavior.

Avoid using phrases like “@all” or “@everyone” as they don’t trigger notifications for everyone in the group and can be considered spam.

While WhatsApp doesn’t offer a direct “tag all” feature, mentioning members manually is the closest alternative. Keep in mind that app features may change over time, so check for any updates or new functionalities in WhatsApp.

