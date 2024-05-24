How To Take Care Of Your Eyes After Eye Correction Surgery?

The eye, being one of the most important organs of our body, needs regular care. If you have undergone any surgery, the effort increases severalfold. This is because eyes take more than usual time to recover and need extra attention.

Hence if you have undergone eye correction surgery, you need to learn how to take care of it. This guide will help you learn to take care of your eyes. Go ahead and read further!

Avoid Rubbing Your Eyes

Constant irritation after eye correction surgery is common. Hence, you tend to rub your eyes more than ever. But you will have to stop the urge to do the same. To cure irritation you can ask your eye care professional to prescribe you some eye drops. You can also use a dampened cloth to clean your eyes gently, but ask your doctor before trying it.

Do Not Use Eye Make-Up

Women tend to put on eye makeup to look presentable even after surgery. But this is not the right practice. Makeup ingredients can enter the eyes and can cause redness and irritation. Additionally, applying and removing makeup can cause undue pressure or friction on the surgical site, which might disrupt recovery and lead to complications. Hence it is advisable to avoid makeup till the time your eyes have not properly healed.

Always Wear Sunglasses

After the surgery, for some days or weeks, the eyes become sensitive. Hence it becomes crucial to save it from direct sunlight. This is because the harmful UV rays can damage the eyes further and slow down the healing process. Sunglasses also prevent dirt, dust, smoke, and debris from entering the eyes. Also, it offers comfort if you are sitting in a room with bright light. Hence prefer wearing sunglasses till the time your eyes are completely healed.

Stay Careful During Bath

During the bath, water, soap or shampoo can enter your eyes, which can introduce bacteria and cause infections. Water can also affect the healing tissues and disrupt the recovery process. Therefore, patients are often advised to take baths rather than showers. Also, avoid directly washing your hair or face under running water until your doctor confirms it’s safe to do so.

Adhere To Doctor’s Prescription

It is crucial to adhere to the doctor’s prescription post-surgery for safe and fast recovery. The eye drops after vision correction surgery can help heal faster and prevent foreign bodies from causing infections. Skipping doses or stopping medication early can lead to complications, delay healing, and increase the risk of poor outcomes. Following the doctor’s prescription religiously helps restore vision properly and minimize the risk of any post-surgical issues.

Avoid Polluted Environment

During the healing process, the eyes are extremely vulnerable. Outside pollutants found in unhealthy environments, such as smoke, dust, and chemical fumes, can damage the eyes further. It can also lead to complications such as infections or prolonged inflammation. Discomfort, redness, or a burning sensation are also common due to these pollutants. Also, these pollutants can affect the recovery process. Hence, you are advised to stay in clean, controlled environments to ensure optimal healing and avoid setbacks.

Avoid Playing Contact Sports

Contact sports are physical activities that involve close, direct interaction between players, which often includes physical contact. Common examples include football, basketball, boxing, and martial arts. Playing contact sports after eye surgery is strongly discouraged due to the high risk of direct trauma or accidental hits to the face and eyes. Such impacts can lead to severe complications. Such complications include reopening surgical wounds, causing infections, or even leading to permanent vision damage. The force exerted during these activities can disrupt the healing process, necessitating additional medical interventions and potentially prolonging recovery time significantly. It’s essential to avoid these risks to ensure a safe recovery.

Do Not Perform The Exercise

Exercise increases blood pressure, which can result in rupture in the operated site and cause excessive bleeding. Hence, it is advised to stop doing strenuous exercises post-surgery to enhance the healing process. Exercise involving bending, tilting, lifting weights or rapid movements must be avoided at any cost. These exercises can damage the healing tissue and increase the recovery time. Also, sweat produced during the exercise can enter the eyes and cause further damage.

Use A Protective Eye Shield

Protective eye shields are special coverings made to protect the eyes from sudden pokes or bumps. It is generally made of transparent plastic that prevents any foreign body from entering the eyes. If you have some sudden urge to rub your eyes, it prevents you from doing that. It also helps maintain the cleanliness of the operated area and prevents direct sunlight from entering the eyes. Hence, post-surgery doctors often advise to wear such protective gear.

Reduce Or Completely Avoid Screen Time

Healing phase is critical for eyes after an operation. Screens emit blue light which can cause eye strain and fatigue, potentially delaying the recovery process. Additionally, focusing on screens usually involves reduced blinking, which can lead to dryness and irritation in post-operative eyes. These conditions can be uncomfortable and may complicate the healing process. Thus, limiting screen time is essential to ensure a smooth recovery.

Importance Of Eyedrops Post-Surgery

After eye surgery, eye drops play a crucial role in the healing process and in maintaining eye health. They are primarily used to prevent infection, control inflammation, and keep the eyes adequately lubricated. Additionally, lubricating drops help alleviate the discomfort of dry eyes. Consistent use of these prescribed eye drops ensures a smoother and faster healing process, reducing the risk of long-term issues.

After an eye surgery, taking care of the eyes can be a full-time job till the time it does not recover fully. Hence, follow your doctor’s advice and take your medicines on time. Also, take the above precautions to help your eyes heal faster. If, after the surgery, you are regularly feeling uncomfortable and your eyes are taking more than the prescribed time to recover, call or visit your doctor immediately. This will not only help heal your eyes on time but prevent a huge loss in the long run.