How To Train For The Comrades Marathon

The Comrades Marathon is one of the most prestigious and challenging ultra-marathons in the world, renowned for its grueling distance and elevation changes. Training for this iconic event requires a well-structured plan, dedication, and mental fortitude. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a newcomer to ultra-distance running, this guide will help on how to train for comrades marathon.

Understand the Race

The Comrades Marathon is an approximately 89-kilometer (55-mile) race between Durban and Pietermaritzburg in South Africa. It alternates between an “up” run (from Durban to Pietermaritzburg) and a “down” run (from Pietermaritzburg to Durban) each year. Knowing the route’s elevation profile and terrain will help you tailor your training.

Set Up a Training Plan

A well-structured training plan is crucial for ultra-marathon success. Start by choosing a plan that fits your current fitness level and experience. Plans typically span 16 to 24 weeks and include a mix of long runs, speed work, hill training, and rest days. Many plans also incorporate cross-training and strength workouts to build overall endurance and prevent injuries.

Build Your Base

Before diving into intense training, establish a solid running base. Aim for a consistent weekly mileage that gradually increases over several months. Focus on building endurance with steady, long runs and ensure you’re comfortable running distances of at least 30 kilometers (18 miles) before starting more specific Comrades training.

Incorporate Long Runs

Long runs are a cornerstone of Comrades training. These runs should progressively increase in distance, peaking at around 35 to 40 kilometers (22 to 25 miles) to simulate race conditions. Schedule your long runs every 1 to 2 weeks, and practice running at your target pace while including some hill work, as the race features significant elevation changes.

Master Hill Training

Since the Comrades Marathon involves challenging climbs and descents, hill training is essential. Incorporate hill repeats into your weekly routine. Find a steep incline and run up at a hard effort, then jog or walk back down. This type of training builds strength and improves your ability to handle the varied terrain of the race.

Focus on Nutrition and Hydration

Proper nutrition and hydration are vital for ultra-marathon training. Practice your race-day nutrition strategy during long runs. Experiment with different types of energy gels, snacks, and electrolyte drinks to find what works best for you. Staying hydrated and properly fueled will help you maintain energy levels and avoid cramping during the race.

Cross-Train and Strength Train

Incorporate cross-training activities such as cycling, swimming, or rowing to improve cardiovascular fitness without adding extra running miles. Strength training is also crucial, focusing on core, legs, and upper body to enhance overall stability and reduce the risk of injury. Aim for strength workouts 2 to 3 times per week.

Practice Recovery

Recovery is as important as training. Ensure you get adequate sleep, stretch regularly, and use techniques like foam rolling or massage to alleviate muscle soreness. Incorporate rest days into your training plan to allow your body to recover and adapt.

Simulate Race Conditions

To prepare for the unique challenges of the Comrades Marathon, simulate race conditions in your training. Run on similar terrain, practice fueling and hydration strategies, and complete long runs at the time of day you’ll be racing. If possible, participate in shorter races or ultra-marathons to gain experience and test your preparation.

Prepare Mentally

Mental preparation is key for tackling an ultra-marathon. Develop a race-day strategy and visualize your success. Practice positive self-talk and mental techniques to stay focused during the race. Remember, the Comrades Marathon is as much a mental challenge as it is a physical one.

Join a Running Group or Coach

Consider joining a running group or working with a coach experienced in ultra-marathon training. A supportive community and expert guidance can provide motivation, personalized feedback, and valuable insights to enhance your training.

