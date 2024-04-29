Switching from an Android to an iPhone can be an exciting transition, but the process of transferring your contacts may seem daunting at first. Fortunately, with the right approach, migrating your contacts can be a seamless experience. In this guide, we’ll walk you through various methods how to transfer contacts from android to iPhone, ensuring that you can stay connected with ease.

Using Google Account

On your Android device, ensure that your contacts are synced with your Google account.

On your iPhone, go to Settings > Mail > Accounts > Add Account, and select Google.

Sign in with the same Google account used on your Android device and enable Contacts syncing.

Wait for the contacts to sync, and they will automatically appear on your iPhone’s Contacts app.

Using SIM Card

On your Android device, go to Contacts and select Import/Export. Choose to export contacts to the SIM card. Remove the SIM card from your Android device and insert it into your iPhone. On your iPhone, go to Settings > Contacts > Import SIM Contacts to transfer the contacts.

Using Third-Party Apps

Download a reputable contacts transfer app from the Google Play Store, such as “Move to iOS.” Follow the instructions in the app to transfer your contacts securely to your iPhone. Once the transfer is complete, your contacts will be available on your iPhone’s Contacts app.

Using iCloud

On your Android device, ensure that your contacts are synced with your Google account. On your computer, open a web browser and navigate to iCloud.com. Sign in with your Apple ID and select Contacts. Click on the gear icon at the bottom left and choose Import vCard. Select the vCard file exported from your Google account and import it into iCloud. On your iPhone, go to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud, and enable Contacts syncing to retrieve the contacts.

