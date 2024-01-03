fbpx
    How To Transfer Contacts From Android To iPhone

    Making the leap from Android to the iPhone realm? Don’t fret about losing your contact list in the transition. Here’s a straightforward guide on how to transfer contacts from android to iPhone.

    Method 1: Google Account Sync

    For those who have contacts linked to a Google account:

    1. On Your Android Device
      • Open “Settings.”
      • Select “Accounts” or “Users & Accounts.”
      • Tap on your Google account.
      • Ensure “Contacts” sync is enabled.
    2. On Your iPhone
      • Go to “Settings.”
      • Scroll down and select “Mail.”
      • Choose “Accounts.”
      • Tap “Add Account” and select “Google.”
      • Enter your Google account credentials.
    3. Sync Contacts
      • Toggle the “Contacts” switch to enable syncing.

    Your Google contacts will now appear in the iPhone’s Contacts app.

    Method 2: Transfer via SIM Card

    For users with contacts stored on the SIM card:

    1. On Your Android Device
      • Open the Contacts app.
      • Tap the three dots or go to Settings.
      • Choose “Import/Export.”
      • Select “Export to SIM Card.”
    2. Insert the SIM Card into Your iPhone
      • Power off both devices.
      • Insert the SIM card into your iPhone.
    3. On Your iPhone
      • Turn on the iPhone.
      • Go to “Settings.”
      • Tap “Contacts.”
      • Select “Import SIM Contacts.”

    This method is effective for a limited number of contacts as SIM cards have storage constraints.

    Method 3: Using a VCF File

    1. On Your Android Device
      • Open the Contacts app.
      • Tap the three dots or go to Settings.
      • Choose “Import/Export.”
      • Select “Export to .vcf file.”
    2. Transfer the VCF File
      • Send the VCF file to your iPhone via email, messaging apps, or cloud services.
    3. On Your iPhone
      • Open the email or messaging app.
      • Download the VCF attachment.
      • Open the file, and your iPhone will prompt you to add the contacts.

    Method 4: Third-Party Apps

    1. Download a Transfer App
      • Use apps like “Move to iOS,” available on the Google Play Store.
    2. Follow the App Instructions
      • Install the app on your Android device.
      • Run the app and follow the on-screen instructions.
      • It will guide you through the wireless transfer of contacts to your new iPhone during the setup process.

    Important Notes

    • Ensure that both devices are connected to Wi-Fi.
    • Keep your devices charged during the transfer.
    • Double-check that contacts are successfully transferred before discontinuing the old device.

    With these methods, you can bid adieu to worries about lost contacts and embrace your new iPhone with a complete, transferred contact list. Happy switching!

