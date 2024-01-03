Making the leap from Android to the iPhone realm? Don’t fret about losing your contact list in the transition. Here’s a straightforward guide on how to transfer contacts from android to iPhone.

Method 1: Google Account Sync

For those who have contacts linked to a Google account:

On Your Android Device Open “Settings.”

Select “Accounts” or “Users & Accounts.”

Tap on your Google account.

Ensure “Contacts” sync is enabled. On Your iPhone Go to “Settings.”

Scroll down and select “Mail.”

Choose “Accounts.”

Tap “Add Account” and select “Google.”

Enter your Google account credentials. Sync Contacts Toggle the “Contacts” switch to enable syncing.

Your Google contacts will now appear in the iPhone’s Contacts app.

Method 2: Transfer via SIM Card

For users with contacts stored on the SIM card:

On Your Android Device Open the Contacts app.

Tap the three dots or go to Settings.

Choose “Import/Export.”

Select “Export to SIM Card.” Insert the SIM Card into Your iPhone Power off both devices.

Insert the SIM card into your iPhone. On Your iPhone Turn on the iPhone.

Go to “Settings.”

Tap “Contacts.”

Select “Import SIM Contacts.”

This method is effective for a limited number of contacts as SIM cards have storage constraints.

Method 3: Using a VCF File

On Your Android Device Open the Contacts app.

Tap the three dots or go to Settings.

Choose “Import/Export.”

Select “Export to .vcf file.” Transfer the VCF File Send the VCF file to your iPhone via email, messaging apps, or cloud services. On Your iPhone Open the email or messaging app.

Download the VCF attachment.

Open the file, and your iPhone will prompt you to add the contacts.

Method 4: Third-Party Apps

Download a Transfer App Use apps like “Move to iOS,” available on the Google Play Store. Follow the App Instructions Install the app on your Android device.

Run the app and follow the on-screen instructions.

It will guide you through the wireless transfer of contacts to your new iPhone during the setup process.

Important Notes

Ensure that both devices are connected to Wi-Fi.

Keep your devices charged during the transfer.

Double-check that contacts are successfully transferred before discontinuing the old device.

With these methods, you can bid adieu to worries about lost contacts and embrace your new iPhone with a complete, transferred contact list. Happy switching!

