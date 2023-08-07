How To Transfer Data On Airtel: Share Data With Your Loved Ones

Airtel provides a data transfer service that allows its users to share data with family and friends who are also on the Airtel network.

This feature comes in handy when you have excess data and want to help others stay connected.

If you’re unsure how to transfer data on Airtel, follow this step-by-step guide to easily share your data with your loved ones.

Step 1: Check Your Data Balance

Before initiating a data transfer, ensure you have enough data on your Airtel line to spare. To check your data balance, dial *140# and follow the on-screen instructions to see your current data balance.

Step 2: Activate Data Sharing

To enable data transfer on your Airtel line, you need to set up a data transfer PIN. The default data transfer PIN for Airtel is usually “1234.”

However, it’s advisable to change this PIN to a unique and confidential code for added security. To change your data transfer PIN, dial:

141Default PIN*New PIN#

Replace “Default PIN” with the default PIN (1234) and “New PIN” with your desired new data transfer PIN. For example, to change the data transfer PIN to “5678,” you would dial:

1411234*5678#

Step 3: Add Beneficiary

To share data with someone, you need to add the recipient’s phone number as a data beneficiary. To do this, dial:

141Recipient’s NumberData AmountPIN#

Replace “Recipient’s Number” with the recipient’s Airtel number, “Data Amount” with the quantity of data you want to transfer (e.g., 100MB, 200MB, etc.), and “PIN” with your data transfer PIN.

For example, to send 200MB of data to the recipient with the number 080xxxxxxxx, you would dial:

141080xxxxxxxx200YourPIN#

Step 4: Confirm the Data Transfer

After adding the beneficiary, you will receive a confirmation message with the details of the data transfer. Confirm the data transfer by following the on-screen instructions.

Step 5: Data Transfer Successful

Upon successful confirmation, the data will be transferred from your Airtel line to the recipient’s Airtel line. The recipient will receive a notification confirming the data receipt.

Important Tips

Ensure you have enough data to spare before initiating a data transfer.

Keep your data transfer PIN confidential to prevent unauthorized data sharing.

You can share data with multiple beneficiaries by repeating the process for each recipient.

By following this straightforward guide, you can easily transfer data on your Airtel line to share with friends and family. Enjoy staying connected and helping others stay connected with the convenience of Airtel’s data transfer service. Share the joy of data with your loved ones and ensure everyone enjoys the benefits of seamless internet access on the Airtel network.

