How to Transfer Money from M-Pesa to KCB Account: A Step-by-Step Guide

Transferring money from your M-Pesa account to your KCB (Kenya Commercial Bank) account is a straightforward process that involves a few simple steps. Here’s a guide on how to transfer money from M-Pesa to KCB account.

Before initiating the transfer, ensure that your M-Pesa account has sufficient funds to cover the amount you intend to transfer to your KCB account.

Access M-Pesa Menu

On your mobile phone, navigate to the M-Pesa menu. This is usually accessible through the Safaricom menu or by dialing *123#.

Select Lipa Na M-Pesa

Once in the M-Pesa menu, choose the “Lipa Na M-Pesa” option. This is the section that deals with payments and transfers.

Choose Pay Bill

In the “Lipa Na M-Pesa” menu, select the “Pay Bill” option. This is the gateway for making payments to various institutions, including banks.

Enter KCB Business Number

Enter the KCB business number. For KCB, the business number is 522522.

Enter Your KCB Account Number

Input your KCB account number as the account number. Ensure that you enter the correct account details to avoid any transfer errors.

Enter the Amount

Specify the amount you want to transfer from your M-Pesa account to your KCB account. Double-check to ensure accuracy.

Enter M-Pesa PIN

You will be prompted to enter your M-Pesa PIN to authorize the transaction. Input your PIN securely to complete the process.

Confirm the Transaction

Review the details of the transaction displayed on your screen. If everything is accurate, confirm the transaction to initiate the transfer.

Receive Confirmation SMS

After successfully completing the transfer, you will receive a confirmation SMS from M-Pesa indicating that the funds have been sent to your KCB account.

Check KCB Account

Verify the transaction by checking your KCB account balance. The transferred amount should reflect in your KCB account.

Congratulations! You have successfully transferred money from your M-Pesa account to your KCB account. Keep in mind that transaction fees may apply, and it’s advisable to confirm the charges with both M-Pesa and KCB before initiating the transfer. That is how to transfer money from M-Pesa to KCB account.

