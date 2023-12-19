How to Transfer Money from M-Pesa to KCB Account: A Step-by-Step Guide

Transferring money from your M-Pesa account to your KCB (Kenya Commercial Bank) account is a straightforward process that involves a few simple steps. Here’s a guide on how to transfer money from M-Pesa to KCB account.
-
Ensure Sufficient M-Pesa Balance
- Before initiating the transfer, ensure that your M-Pesa account has sufficient funds to cover the amount you intend to transfer to your KCB account.
-
Access M-Pesa Menu
- On your mobile phone, navigate to the M-Pesa menu. This is usually accessible through the Safaricom menu or by dialing *123#.
-
Select Lipa Na M-Pesa
- Once in the M-Pesa menu, choose the “Lipa Na M-Pesa” option. This is the section that deals with payments and transfers.
-
Choose Pay Bill
- In the “Lipa Na M-Pesa” menu, select the “Pay Bill” option. This is the gateway for making payments to various institutions, including banks.
-
Enter KCB Business Number
- Enter the KCB business number. For KCB, the business number is 522522.
-
Enter Your KCB Account Number
- Input your KCB account number as the account number. Ensure that you enter the correct account details to avoid any transfer errors.
-
Enter the Amount
- Specify the amount you want to transfer from your M-Pesa account to your KCB account. Double-check to ensure accuracy.
-
Enter M-Pesa PIN
- You will be prompted to enter your M-Pesa PIN to authorize the transaction. Input your PIN securely to complete the process.
-
Confirm the Transaction
- Review the details of the transaction displayed on your screen. If everything is accurate, confirm the transaction to initiate the transfer.
-
Receive Confirmation SMS
- After successfully completing the transfer, you will receive a confirmation SMS from M-Pesa indicating that the funds have been sent to your KCB account.
-
Check KCB Account
- Verify the transaction by checking your KCB account balance. The transferred amount should reflect in your KCB account.
Congratulations! You have successfully transferred money from your M-Pesa account to your KCB account. Keep in mind that transaction fees may apply, and it’s advisable to confirm the charges with both M-Pesa and KCB before initiating the transfer. That is how to transfer money from M-Pesa to KCB account.
