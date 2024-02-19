Transferring airtime from one MTN number to another is a convenient way to help friends and family stay connected, especially in situations where they may need to make urgent calls or send messages. Follow these simple steps on how to transfer MTN airtime to another MTN number.

How to Transfer MTN Airtime to Another MTN Number Using USSD Code

On your phone, dial 600Recipient’s Number*Amount#. Replace “Recipient’s Number” with the MTN number you want to transfer airtime to.

Replace “Amount” with the specific amount of airtime you wish to transfer.

For example, if you want to transfer ₦200 to the number 0803XXXXXXX, dial 6000803XXXXXXX*200# and press “Send” or “Call”. Confirm Transfer: After entering the transfer details, you will receive a confirmation prompt displaying the recipient’s number, the amount to be transferred, and the transaction fee (if applicable). Follow the on-screen instructions to confirm the transfer. Enter PIN: You will be prompted to enter your MTN Transfer PIN to authenticate the transaction. Enter your four-digit Transfer PIN and press “Send” or “OK”. Transaction Confirmation: Once the transaction is successful, you will receive a confirmation message indicating that the airtime transfer has been completed. The recipient will also receive a notification confirming the receipt of the transferred airtime.

How to Transfer MTN Airtime to Another MTN Number Using MyMTN App

Download MyMTN App: If you haven’t already, download and install the MyMTN App from the Google Play Store (for Android) or the Apple App Store (for iOS). Open MyMTN App: Launch the MyMTN App on your smartphone and log in to your account using your MTN number and password. Navigate to Airtime Transfer: Once logged in, navigate to the “Airtime Transfer” or “Transfer Airtime” section within the app. This option is usually found in the main menu or under the “Services” tab. Enter Transfer Details: Enter the recipient’s MTN number and the amount of airtime you wish to transfer in the designated fields. Confirm Transfer: After entering the transfer details, review the information to ensure accuracy, then proceed to confirm the transfer. Authenticate Transaction: You may be required to authenticate the transaction using your MyMTN App password or a one-time PIN sent to your registered mobile number. Transaction Confirmation: Once the transaction is successfully processed, you will receive a confirmation message within the app indicating that the airtime transfer has been completed. The recipient will also receive a notification confirming the receipt of the transferred airtime.

Note

Ensure that you have sufficient airtime balance in your MTN account to cover the transfer amount and any associated transaction fees.

The minimum and maximum amounts that can be transferred may vary depending on your MTN tariff plan and the specific terms and conditions set by MTN Nigeria.

Keep your Transfer PIN confidential and do not share it with anyone to prevent unauthorized airtime transfers from your account.

If you encounter any issues or have questions about the airtime transfer process, you can contact MTN customer service for assistance.

