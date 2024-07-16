How to Transfer Photos from iPhone to PC on Windows 11: Fast &Free

Many users enjoy taking photos or videos to document their lives, and this is especially true for iPhone users. The excellent camera performance of the iPhone makes this process easy.

However, when your iPhone stores too many important photos, figuring out how to free up some storage space to accommodate more data becomes a rather troublesome issue.

At this point, if you need to back up your photos or store them elsewhere, transferring them to a Windows 11 PC is a great option and offers several advantages.

Free up iPhone storage space: Once you move photos from your iPhone to your computer, you can easily delete the photos on your iPhone, freeing up more available storage space.

Easily view and edit: By transferring photos to a Windows 11 PC, you can easily view and edit them as needed on your computer.

Ease of sharing: When you have a large number of photos to share with friends, backing them up to a computer is efficient. You can then send them to your friends via email or a cloud service.

For people who don’t know how to transfer photos from iPhone to PC Windows 11, is there a handy tool to help you easily finish the process? Of course! You can use the professional iPhone data transfer software to help you right now!

Free & fast iPhone data transfer software – FoneTool

When you need to move photos from your iPhone to your Windows 11 PC, what makes a useful iPhone data transfer software? Which features and advantages can expedite the entire transfer process for users? FoneTool is the perfect solution.

Lightning-Fast Transfer Speed: FoneTool’s transfer speed significantly surpasses other software in the industry, saving you a substantial amount of time. Whether it’s high-quality videos or a large number of photos, they can be transferred quickly.

Preview and Selective Transfer: Users can preview the data on their iPhone during the transfer process and selectively choose the files they need to transfer, boosting overall efficiency.

Secure USB Connection: FoneTool uses a USB cable to connect your iPhone and PC, ensuring a secure and reliable process without any data leakage.

Broad Compatibility: FoneTool is compatible with all iOS devices and systems, as well as all Windows systems, including the latest versions. The entire transfer process is nearly error-free.

Multiple File Formats Supported: FoneTool easily recognizes various common file formats used in daily life, work, and study, including JPG, BMP, GIF, TIF, JPEG, PNG, TIFF, HEIC, RAW, and more.

How to transfer photos from iPhone to Windows 11 easily

Now you can follow the detailed steps below to learn how to transfer photos from iPhone to Windows 11. And then you can know why FoneTool is the most useful iPhone transfer software.

Step 1. Connect your iPhone to your Windows 11 PC with a reliable USB cable. If prompted, tap “Trust” on your iPhone to let your computer access the device’s data.

Step 2. Download and launch FoneTool from your computer. Go to “Phone Transfer” from the main interface. Select “iPhone to PC” and click “Get Started” to proceed.

Step 3. Click the + icon to preview and select the photos on your iPhone to move. Confirm your selection by clicking “OK.”

Step 4. Change the storage location from the “Transfer Settings” option as you like. Click the “Start Transfer” option to begin the task.

Wait for some time, all selected photos will be moved to your Windows 11 PC, then you can easily view and edit your iPhone photos from the computer.

For people who need to transfer data from PC to iPhone, FoneTool’s powerful feature can also help you a lot! Just go to Phone Transfer > Choose PC to iPhone and you can preview and select data on your computer efficiently!

Conclusion

Now you can learn how to import photos from iPhone to Windows 11 at a super fast speed. Besides its data transfer capabilities, FoneTool also facilitates iPhone data backup. This includes full backups of various app and settings data, selective backups of photos, videos, music, contacts, and text messages, or individual backups of WhatsApp application data.

After completing the backup process, if you need to restore data, FoneTool can also effortlessly restore iPhone backups to any iOS device, even if they are not using the same Apple ID.