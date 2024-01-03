How To Transfer Tickets On Ticketmaster: A Step-by-Step Guide

Ticketmaster, the go-to platform for event tickets, has streamlined the process of transferring tickets to others. Whether you’ve got spare tickets or want to send them to a friend, here’s your step-by-step guide on how to transfer tickets on Ticketmaster:

Step 1: Access Your Ticketmaster Account

Log in to your Ticketmaster account using your credentials. If you don’t have an account, you’ll need to create one using the email you used to purchase the tickets.

Step 2: Locate Your Event

Once logged in, find the event for which you want to transfer tickets. Navigate to your “My Tickets” or “Account” section to see a list of your purchased tickets.

Step 3: Select the Event and Tickets

Choose the specific event for which you want to transfer tickets. You’ll then see the list of tickets associated with that event. Select the tickets you wish to transfer.

Step 4: Click on “Transfer”

Look for the “Transfer” button, often located prominently on the page. Clicking on this initiates the transfer process.

Step 5: Enter Recipient’s Information

You’ll be prompted to enter the recipient’s details, including their email address. Ensure the information is accurate to avoid any transfer issues.

Step 6: Confirm Transfer

Before finalizing the transfer, carefully review the details. Make sure you’re sending the correct tickets to the right person. Ticketmaster may ask you to confirm your identity through a verification code sent to your email.

Step 7: Notify the Recipient

After confirming the transfer, Ticketmaster usually sends an email to the recipient with instructions on how to claim the tickets. Advise the recipient to check their email, including spam or junk folders.

Step 8: Recipient Accepts Tickets

The recipient will receive an email with a link to accept the transferred tickets. They’ll need to log in or create a Ticketmaster account if they don’t have one. Once accepted, the tickets are officially transferred to their account.

Tips and Considerations

Ensure the email address of the recipient is accurate to prevent transfer issues.

Some events or venues may have specific rules or restrictions on ticket transfers. Familiarize yourself with any such conditions.

Double-check that the event allows ticket transfers, as certain events may have restrictions.

