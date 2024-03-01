How To Treat Apollo At Home

Apollo, commonly known as conjunctivitis, is an inflammation of the thin, transparent layer of tissue that covers the white part of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelids. It can be caused by viruses, bacteria, allergens, or irritants. While conjunctivitis can be uncomfortable, it is usually not serious and can be treated at home. In this guide, we’ll explore effective home remedies and tips on how to treat apollo (conjunctivitis).

Practice Good Hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before and after touching your eyes or applying any eye drops.

Avoid rubbing or touching your eyes to prevent further irritation and spread of infection.

Apply Warm Compresses

Soak a clean cloth in warm water and wring out the excess moisture.

Place the warm compress over your closed eyelids for 5-10 minutes several times a day.

This can help reduce inflammation and soothe irritated eyes.

Use Artificial Tears

Over-the-counter artificial tears or lubricating eye drops can help relieve dryness and discomfort associated with conjunctivitis.

Follow the instructions on the product label for proper usage and dosage.

Avoid Contact Lenses

If you wear contact lenses, switch to glasses until your conjunctivitis clears up.

Contact lenses can irritate the eyes and prolong the healing process.

Practice Cold Compresses

In cases of allergic conjunctivitis or swelling, cold compresses can help reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms.

Use a clean cloth soaked in cold water or a cold pack wrapped in a cloth and apply it to your closed eyelids for 5-10 minutes as needed.

Use Antihistamine Eye Drops (for Allergic Conjunctivitis)

If your conjunctivitis is caused by allergies, over-the-counter antihistamine eye drops may provide relief from itching and redness.

Consult with a pharmacist or healthcare provider for recommendations on suitable eye drops.

Avoid Allergens and Irritants

Identify and avoid triggers that may exacerbate your conjunctivitis symptoms, such as pollen, dust, smoke, or pet dander.

Keep windows closed during high pollen seasons and use air purifiers indoors to reduce exposure to allergens.

Practice Proper Eye Care

Avoid sharing towels, washcloths, or makeup with others to prevent the spread of infection.

Clean eyeglasses or sunglasses regularly with soap and water to remove dirt and bacteria.

Seek Medical Attention if Necessary

If your conjunctivitis symptoms persist or worsen despite home remedies, or if you experience severe pain, vision changes, or discharge from the eye, seek medical attention promptly.

Your healthcare provider may prescribe antibiotics or other medications to treat bacterial conjunctivitis or recommend further evaluation and treatment.

Follow Preventive Measures

Once your conjunctivitis has resolved, continue practicing good hygiene and preventive measures to reduce the risk of recurrence.

Avoid close contact with individuals who have conjunctivitis, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces to prevent the spread of infection.

