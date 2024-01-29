Food poisoning can cause discomfort and distress, but there are several steps you can take to alleviate symptoms and promote recovery. Here are ways how to treat food poisoning at home.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of clear fluids like water, electrolyte solutions, or clear broths to prevent dehydration caused by vomiting and diarrhea.

Rest: Allow your body time to recuperate by getting plenty of rest and avoiding strenuous activities.

Monitor symptoms: Keep track of your symptoms, including the onset and severity of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever.

Avoid solid foods: Initially, stick to bland, easily digestible foods like crackers, toast, rice, and bananas until your stomach settles.

Consider over-the-counter remedies: Antidiarrheal medications like loperamide (Imodium) or bismuth subsalicylate (Pepto-Bismol) may help alleviate diarrhea and abdominal cramps, but use them with caution and follow dosing instructions.

What Are the First Signs of Food Poisoning?

Food poisoning symptoms can vary depending on the type of contaminant and individual factors, but common signs may include:

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain or cramps

Fever

Headache

Weakness or fatigue

Muscle aches

Loss of appetite Symptoms typically develop within hours to days after consuming contaminated food or beverages and may last from a few hours to several days.

What Drink Helps Food Poisoning Go Away?

While there is no specific drink that can cure food poisoning, certain beverages may help alleviate symptoms and promote recovery:

Clear fluids: Drink plenty of water, clear broths, or electrolyte solutions to stay hydrated and replace lost fluids and electrolytes due to vomiting and diarrhea.

Herbal teas: Chamomile tea, peppermint tea, or ginger tea may help soothe an upset stomach and relieve nausea.

Electrolyte drinks: Commercially available electrolyte drinks or homemade oral rehydration solutions can help replenish electrolytes lost through diarrhea and vomiting.

Coconut water: Coconut water is rich in electrolytes and may help maintain hydration and replace lost fluids.

Bone broth: Nutrient-rich bone broth can provide essential nutrients and support digestion and gut health during recovery. It’s essential to listen to your body and avoid beverages that may exacerbate symptoms, such as caffeinated or alcoholic drinks, which can further dehydrate you or irritate your stomach. If symptoms persist or worsen, seek medical attention promptly.

Also Read: How To Treat Pink Eye At Home