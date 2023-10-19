How to Turn Off Active Status on Instagram in 2023: Regain Your Privacy

Instagram’s “Active Status” feature lets your followers know when you’re online and active on the platform. While this can be a convenient way to engage with your friends and followers, you might prefer to maintain your privacy and keep your online status hidden. In this guide, we’ll show you how to turn off active status on Instagram in 2023.

Step 1: Open the Instagram App

Start by launching the Instagram app on your mobile device. Make sure you’re logged into your Instagram account.

Step 2: Go to Your Profile

Tap on your profile picture or icon at the bottom right of the screen to access your profile.

Step 3: Access Settings

In your profile, you’ll see three horizontal lines (the “hamburger” menu) at the top right corner. Tap on this icon to open a menu of options.

Step 4: Navigate to Settings

Scroll down through the menu and find the “Settings” option. Tap on it to access your Instagram settings.

Step 5: Privacy

In the “Settings” menu, you’ll find an “Privacy” option. Tap on it to manage your privacy settings.

Step 6: Activity Status

Within the “Privacy” section, you’ll see an option for “Activity Status.” Tap on it.

Step 7: Turn Off Activity Status

You’ll now see a toggle switch that enables or disables your activity status. To turn off your activity status, simply toggle the switch to the “Off” position.

Step 8: Confirm Your Choice

Instagram will likely ask you to confirm your decision to turn off your activity status. Confirm your choice, and your active status will be hidden.

Turning off your active status on Instagram in 2023 is a simple way to regain your privacy and control over who can see when you’re online. It’s particularly helpful if you prefer not to broadcast your availability to others.

Instagram continually updates its features and options, so it’s a good practice to stay informed about the latest changes in privacy settings and other functionalities.

Maintaining control over your privacy settings ensures that your Instagram experience aligns with your preferences and comfort levels.

