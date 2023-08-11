How To Turn Off Orange Light On Mouse Pad: A Simple Guide

If you’re wondering how to turn off the orange light on your mousepad, you’ve come to the right place. Many laptops come equipped with illuminated mousepads that emit colored light, such as orange.

If you find this feature distracting or simply want to conserve battery, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to turn off that orange light.

Step-by-Step Guide

Check Your Laptop’s Manual

Before proceeding, refer to your laptop’s user manual or documentation. Manufacturers often include specific instructions for controlling and customizing features like the illuminated mousepad.

Keyboard Shortcut

Some laptops have keyboard shortcuts to control the mousepad light. Look for a key combination that corresponds to the light control. This could involve the “Fn” (Function) key along with another key that has a light symbol or is labeled with the mousepad’s function.

Laptop Settings

Windows: For Windows laptops, you can often control the mousepad light in the “Settings” menu.

Open the “Start” menu and click on “Settings” (gear icon).

Go to “Devices” and then “Touchpad.”

Look for a setting related to the mousepad light and adjust it according to your preference.

Mac: If you’re using a Mac laptop, you can adjust the mousepad light settings in the “System Preferences.”

Click on the Apple logo in the top-left corner and select “System Preferences.”

Choose “Trackpad” or “Mouse,” depending on your laptop model.

Adjust the settings to control the mousepad light.

Third-Party Software

In some cases, the laptop manufacturer provides software that allows you to customize various features, including the mousepad light. Visit the manufacturer’s official website and search for any available software for your laptop model.

BIOS/UEFI Settings

For advanced users, you might find an option to control the mousepad light in the BIOS/UEFI settings of your laptop. Accessing the BIOS/UEFI settings varies by laptop brand, so consult your laptop’s manual for instructions on how to do this.

Contact Manufacturer Support

If none of the above methods work, or if you’re uncomfortable making changes to your laptop’s settings, consider reaching out to the manufacturer’s customer support. They can provide specific guidance based on your laptop model.

Tips

Be cautious when modifying settings in the BIOS/UEFI as it can impact your laptop’s functionality.

Avoid using force or excessive pressure when trying to control the mousepad light.

Make sure you’re adjusting the right settings to avoid unintended changes.

Remember that the method to turn off the orange light on your mousepad may vary based on your laptop’s brand and model. Take your time to explore the settings and options available to you, and don’t hesitate to seek assistance from the manufacturer’s support if needed.

