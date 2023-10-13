How to Turn Off Profile Views on TikTok: Managing Your Privacy

TikTok, a popular social media platform, offers users the flexibility to control their privacy settings. If you’re looking to maintain a lower profile and limit who can view your account, turning off profile views is an essential step. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to turn off profile views on TikTok.

Step 1: Open the TikTok App

To begin, open the TikTok app on your mobile device and ensure you’re logged into your account.

Step 2: Access Your Profile

Tap on the “Me” icon, typically found at the bottom right corner of the screen. This will take you to your TikTok profile page.

Step 3: Go to Your Privacy Settings

On your profile page, locate and tap the three horizontal dots (the ellipsis) in the upper right corner.

This will open the “Privacy and Safety” settings.

Step 4: Choose “Who Can View Your Profile”

Under “Account,” you’ll see the option “Who Can View Your Profile.” Tap on this to access the profile view settings.

Step 5: Adjust Your Profile View Settings

You will be presented with three options for who can view your TikTok profile:

Everyone : If you select this option, your profile will be visible to all TikTok users.

: If you select this option, your profile will be visible to all TikTok users. Friends : Choosing this option restricts profile views to only those accounts you have accepted as friends on TikTok.

: Choosing this option restricts profile views to only those accounts you have accepted as friends on TikTok. No One: If you prefer the highest level of privacy, select “No One” to turn off profile views completely.

Step 6: Save Your Settings

After choosing your preferred option, make sure to save your settings. This is typically done by tapping a “Save” or “Done” button on the screen.

Managing your profile view settings on TikTok allows you to control who can access your account. Whether you want to maintain a more private presence or are comfortable with sharing your content with a broader audience, TikTok offers these options to tailor your experience to your preferences.

Remember that while you can restrict profile views, your content may still be visible to users depending on your video privacy settings. To ensure your content remains private, review your video privacy settings as well.

By following these steps, you can easily turn off profile views on TikTok and have greater control over your account’s visibility.

