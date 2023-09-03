How To Unblock Someone On Facebook

If you’ve previously blocked someone on Facebook and now wish to unblock them, follow these steps:

Using the Facebook Mobile App

Open the Facebook App: Launch the Facebook app on your mobile device.

Access the Menu: Tap the three horizontal lines (menu icon) in the lower-right corner of the screen.

Scroll Down: Scroll down and tap on “Settings & Privacy.”

Access Settings: Tap “Settings.”

Select Blocking: Under the “Privacy” section, tap “Blocking.”

View Blocked Users: In the “Block users” section, you’ll see a list of users you’ve previously blocked.

Unblock a User: Find the person you want to unblock in the list. Tap “Unblock” next to their name.

Confirm: A confirmation message will appear. Confirm your decision by tapping “Unblock” again.

Using the Facebook Website

Open Facebook: Go to Facebook and log in to your account if you’re not already logged in.

Access Settings: Click the downward-facing arrow in the upper-right corner of the Facebook page to access the account menu. Select “Settings & Privacy.”

Go to Settings: Under the “Settings & Privacy” section, click “Settings.”

Access Blocking: In the left-hand menu, scroll down and click “Blocking” under the “Privacy” section.

View Blocked Users: You’ll see a list of users you’ve blocked in the “Block users” section.

Unblock a User: Find the person you want to unblock in the list. Click “Unblock” next to their name.

Confirm: A confirmation message will appear. Confirm your decision by clicking “Confirm” or “Unblock” again.

Once you’ve unblocked someone, they’ll be able to see your posts and interact with you on Facebook, depending on your privacy settings. Keep in mind that if you had previously blocked them from sending you friend requests, you might need to adjust your privacy settings to allow friend requests from them again.

Remember that unblocking someone doesn’t automatically add them as a friend again; you’ll need to send or accept a friend request if you want to reconnect with them on Facebook.

