How to Underline Text in WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp offers various formatting options to enhance your messaging experience, including the ability to underline text. Follow these simple steps how to underline text in WhatsApp messages:
-
Open WhatsApp
- Launch the WhatsApp application on your smartphone.
-
Select the Chat
- Choose the individual or group chat where you want to send a message with underlined text.
-
Type Your Message
- Start typing your message in the text input field.
-
Format the Text
- To underline a specific part of your message, enclose the text you want to underline with underscores (_).
For example:
This text will be underlined.
-
Send Your Message
- Once you’ve formatted the text as desired, go ahead and send your message.
-
View the Underlined Text
- The recipient(s) will see the underlined text in the message you sent.
Tips
- If you want to combine formatting, you can also use other symbols for bold or italic text. For example, to send a message with both bold and underlined text:
Bold and underlined text
- Remember to use a single underscore (_) at the beginning and end of the text you want to underline.
- WhatsApp supports basic formatting, including bold, italic, and strikethrough text. Experiment with different combinations to customize your messages.
Now you can add emphasis to your WhatsApp messages by underlining specific text, helping you convey your thoughts more effectively.
