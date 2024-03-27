Forgetting your iPhone passcode can be a frustrating experience, but there are methods you can try to regain access to your device without the need for a computer. In this guide, we’ll explore various techniques how to unlock iPhone passcode without a computer, ranging from using iCloud’s Find My iPhone feature to utilizing third-party tools.
- Use iCloud’s Find My iPhone Feature
- Visit iCloud.com on another device or computer and log in with your Apple ID and password.
- Click on “Find iPhone” and select your device from the list of devices linked to your Apple ID.
- Choose the option to “Erase iPhone” to remotely erase all data and settings on your device, including the passcode.
- Once the erasing process is complete, set up your iPhone as a new device and restore from your iCloud backup (if available).
- Use Siri to Bypass the Passcode
- Activate Siri on your locked iPhone by pressing and holding the Home button (for older models) or the Side button (for newer models).
- Ask Siri to “Open Clock,” and when the Clock app opens, tap on the “+” icon to add a new clock.
- In the “Choose a City” field, type any random text and tap on it to select it. Then choose “Share.”
- Select the “Message” option, and in the “To” field, type any random text and tap on it to select it. Choose “Create New Contact.”
- Tap on “Add Photo” and select “Choose Photo.” This will prompt you to browse your photo library.
- Now, you have access to your photo library. Exit the photo library and return to the Home screen, where you can access your device without the passcode.
- Contact Apple Support
- If the above methods do not work, consider contacting Apple Support for assistance.
- Apple may require proof of ownership before providing assistance with unlocking your iPhone passcode.
- Visit an Apple Store or authorized service provider for in-person assistance if necessary.
- Use Third-Party Tools
- There are third-party tools available online that claim to unlock iPhone passcodes without a computer.
- Exercise caution when using these tools, as they may pose security risks and could potentially damage your device.
- Research and read reviews carefully before attempting to use any third-party tool.
