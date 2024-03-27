Forgetting your iPhone passcode can be a frustrating experience, but there are methods you can try to regain access to your device without the need for a computer. In this guide, we’ll explore various techniques how to unlock iPhone passcode without a computer, ranging from using iCloud’s Find My iPhone feature to utilizing third-party tools.

Use iCloud’s Find My iPhone Feature Visit iCloud.com on another device or computer and log in with your Apple ID and password.

Click on “Find iPhone” and select your device from the list of devices linked to your Apple ID.

Choose the option to “Erase iPhone” to remotely erase all data and settings on your device, including the passcode.

Once the erasing process is complete, set up your iPhone as a new device and restore from your iCloud backup (if available). Use Siri to Bypass the Passcode Activate Siri on your locked iPhone by pressing and holding the Home button (for older models) or the Side button (for newer models).

Ask Siri to “Open Clock,” and when the Clock app opens, tap on the “+” icon to add a new clock.

In the “Choose a City” field, type any random text and tap on it to select it. Then choose “Share.”

Select the “Message” option, and in the “To” field, type any random text and tap on it to select it. Choose “Create New Contact.”

Tap on “Add Photo” and select “Choose Photo.” This will prompt you to browse your photo library.

Now, you have access to your photo library. Exit the photo library and return to the Home screen, where you can access your device without the passcode. Contact Apple Support If the above methods do not work, consider contacting Apple Support for assistance.

Apple may require proof of ownership before providing assistance with unlocking your iPhone passcode.

Visit an Apple Store or authorized service provider for in-person assistance if necessary. Use Third-Party Tools There are third-party tools available online that claim to unlock iPhone passcodes without a computer.

Exercise caution when using these tools, as they may pose security risks and could potentially damage your device.

Research and read reviews carefully before attempting to use any third-party tool.

Also Read: How To Remove iCloud From iPhone