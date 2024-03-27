fbpx
    How To Unlock iPhone Passcode Without A Computer

    Forgetting your iPhone passcode can be a frustrating experience, but there are methods you can try to regain access to your device without the need for a computer. In this guide, we’ll explore various techniques how to unlock iPhone passcode without a computer, ranging from using iCloud’s Find My iPhone feature to utilizing third-party tools.

    1. Use iCloud’s Find My iPhone Feature
      • Visit iCloud.com on another device or computer and log in with your Apple ID and password.
      • Click on “Find iPhone” and select your device from the list of devices linked to your Apple ID.
      • Choose the option to “Erase iPhone” to remotely erase all data and settings on your device, including the passcode.
      • Once the erasing process is complete, set up your iPhone as a new device and restore from your iCloud backup (if available).
    2. Use Siri to Bypass the Passcode
      • Activate Siri on your locked iPhone by pressing and holding the Home button (for older models) or the Side button (for newer models).
      • Ask Siri to “Open Clock,” and when the Clock app opens, tap on the “+” icon to add a new clock.
      • In the “Choose a City” field, type any random text and tap on it to select it. Then choose “Share.”
      • Select the “Message” option, and in the “To” field, type any random text and tap on it to select it. Choose “Create New Contact.”
      • Tap on “Add Photo” and select “Choose Photo.” This will prompt you to browse your photo library.
      • Now, you have access to your photo library. Exit the photo library and return to the Home screen, where you can access your device without the passcode.
    3. Contact Apple Support
      • If the above methods do not work, consider contacting Apple Support for assistance.
      • Apple may require proof of ownership before providing assistance with unlocking your iPhone passcode.
      • Visit an Apple Store or authorized service provider for in-person assistance if necessary.
    4. Use Third-Party Tools
      • There are third-party tools available online that claim to unlock iPhone passcodes without a computer.
      • Exercise caution when using these tools, as they may pose security risks and could potentially damage your device.
      • Research and read reviews carefully before attempting to use any third-party tool.

