In the vibrant world of Instagram, managing your social feed can be essential for a smooth browsing experience. One useful feature is the ability to mute accounts. However, there are times when you might want to reconnect with someone’s posts or stories. If you’ve previously muted someone and now wish to unmute them, this guide will walk you through the process of how to unmute someone on Instagram.

Understanding the Mute Feature

The mute function on Instagram allows you to hide posts or stories from specific users without having to unfollow them. This feature is particularly useful when you want to clean up your feed without severing connections. Whether you need a temporary break or just want to declutter your feed, muting offers a discreet way to manage content. If you’ve muted someone and are now ready to see their updates again, you’ll need to unmute them.

Unmuting Someone on Instagram

Open the Instagram App

Begin by launching the Instagram app on your mobile device. Ensure you’re logged into your account to proceed with the unmuting process.

Navigate to the Profile of the Muted User

Next, find the profile of the person you wish to unmute. You can do this by searching their username using the search bar. Alternatively, if you remember their handle, you can type it directly to access their profile page.

Access the Following Options

Once you’re on the user’s profile page, look for the “Following” button. This button usually appears in the upper-right corner of the screen. Tap on it to reveal a drop-down menu with several options related to your connection with the user.

Choose the Muted Option

In the drop-down menu, you will see an option labeled “Mute.” Tap on it to view the different muting preferences you’ve applied to this user. You may have muted their posts, stories, or both.

Unmute the User

To restore visibility, toggle off the mute settings. If you have muted both posts and stories, make sure to unmute both categories. Simply switch the toggles to the off position to resume seeing their content on your feed and stories.

Confirm the Changes

After adjusting the settings, navigate back to your main feed or stories to verify that the changes have taken effect. You should now see posts and stories from the previously muted user appearing as they did before.

Tips

Ensure that your privacy settings allow you to view the content you’ve unmuted. Sometimes, privacy settings can affect the visibility of posts from users.

If you’re unsure who you’ve muted, you can review your mute list by going to your profile, tapping the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner, selecting “Settings,” then “Privacy,” and finally “Muted Accounts.”

