    How To Unmute Someone On WhatsApp Status

    Damaris Gatwiri
    WhatsApp allows you to mute or unmute contacts’ status updates, giving you control over the content you see on your feed. If you’ve previously muted someone’s status but now want to see their updates again, you can easily unmute them. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps on how to unmute someone on WhatsApp status.

    1. Unlock your smartphone and locate the WhatsApp icon on your home screen or app drawer. Tap on it to open the application.
    2. Once inside WhatsApp, navigate to the “Status” tab located at the bottom of the screen. It’s represented by an icon resembling a circle with a “+” sign in the middle.
    3. Scroll through the status updates until you find the status of the contact you want to unmute. Muted statuses are typically displayed at the bottom of the list with a “Muted” label.
    4. Long-press on the contact’s status that you want to unmute. This action will bring up a menu with various options related to the status.
    5. From the menu options that appear, look for the “Unmute” or “Unmute status updates” option and tap on it. This action will remove the mute status from the contact’s updates.
    6. Depending on your device and WhatsApp version, you may receive a confirmation message informing you that the contact’s status updates have been unmuted. You can dismiss this message once you’ve read it.
    7. After unmute, the contact’s status updates will now appear in your status feed alongside other updates from your contacts.
    8. If you’ve muted multiple contacts’ statuses and want to unmute them, repeat the above steps for each contact individually.
    9. Now that you’ve unmuted the contact’s status updates, you can enjoy seeing their latest status posts in your feed as usual.
    10. If you ever want to mute or unmute status updates from a contact again in the future, you can adjust the settings directly from their status or through the privacy settings in WhatsApp.

