How to Unpublish a Page on Facebook: A Step-by-Step Guide

Facebook Pages are a powerful tool for individuals and businesses to establish their online presence. However, there are situations where you might want to temporarily unpublish your Page. Whether it’s for maintenance, rebranding, or any other reason, this guide will walk you through the step-by-step process of how to unpublish a Page on Facebook.

Step 1: Access Your Page Settings

Begin by logging in to your Facebook account. You need to be an admin or editor of the Page you want to unpublish.

Navigate to your Facebook Page. Click on the Page name in the left-hand column of your News Feed or enter the Page’s URL.

Once on your Page, click on the “Settings” option located in the top right corner of your Page, just below the cover photo.

Step 2: General Settings

In the left sidebar, select “General.”

Step 3: Page Visibility

Under “Country Restrictions” and “Age Restrictions,” you’ll find the “Page published” option.

Step 4: Edit

Click “Edit” next to “Page published.”

Step 5: Unpublish Your Page

A new window will appear, allowing you to unpublish your Page. You can choose between two options:

Page published: To keep your Page unpublished but visible to Page admins, uncheck this option. Page unpublished: To completely unpublish your Page so that it’s no longer visible on Facebook, check this option. Click “Save Changes.”

Step 6: Confirm Unpublishing

Facebook will ask you to confirm the action. If you’re sure you want to unpublish your Page, click “Confirm.”

Step 7: Page Status

You’ll receive a notification that your Page is now unpublished. You can republish it at any time by following the same steps and selecting “Page published” instead.

Unpublishing a Facebook Page is a useful feature when you need to hide your Page temporarily without deleting it. It allows you to work on improvements or rebranding behind the scenes, away from the public eye.

Keep in mind that when your Page is unpublished, only Page admins can see it. Visitors won’t be able to access your Page until you decide to republish it.

Also, note that Facebook’s interface and settings may change over time due to updates. If you can’t find these options, be sure to explore Facebook’s latest settings for Pages.

Also Read: How to Find Saved Reels on Facebook: A Step-by-Step Guide

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...