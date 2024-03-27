fbpx
    HOW-TO

    How To Use Female Condom

    Female condoms, also known as internal condoms, offer an effective and empowering method of contraception and protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). In this guide, we’ll provide step-by-step instructions on how to use female condom and comfortably use female condoms, promoting safe and satisfying sexual experiences.

    Female condoms are soft, thin pouches made of polyurethane or synthetic latex, with flexible rings at each end.

    Before use, carefully inspect the condom for any signs of damage or defects, such as tears or holes.

    Choose a comfortable position, such as lying down, squatting, or standing with one leg raised.

    Relax your pelvic muscles to facilitate insertion.

    1. Insertion
      • Squeeze the inner ring of the condom between your thumb and middle finger, ensuring it is completely flattened.
      • With your other hand, separate your labia and locate the vaginal opening.
      • Gently insert the inner ring into your vagina, pushing it as far back as it will comfortably go.
      • Use your index finger to push the inner ring up towards your cervix, ensuring proper placement.
      • The outer ring of the condom should remain outside the vagina, covering the external genitalia, including the labia.
      • The condom should line the walls of the vagina, providing a barrier between the penis and the cervix.
    2. During Intercourse
      • Guide your partner’s penis into the condom-covered vagina, ensuring that it remains inside the condom throughout intercourse.
      • Female condoms are compatible with both vaginal and anal intercourse, providing protection against STIs in both scenarios.
    3. After Intercourse
      • After ejaculation, carefully withdraw the penis while holding onto the outer ring of the condom to prevent spillage.
      • Dispose of the used condom in a trash receptacle. Do not flush it down the toilet.

    Tips

      • Use only water-based lubricants with female condoms, as oil-based lubricants can weaken the material and increase the risk of breakage.
      • Female condoms should be used only once and discarded after each use.
      • If discomfort or pain occurs during intercourse, stop immediately and reposition the condom or try using a new one.

