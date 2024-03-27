Samsu Oil is a popular topical solution used to address issues of delayed ejaculation, also known as premature ejaculation. In this guide, we will provide step-by-step instructions how to use Samsu Oil to improve sexual performance and satisfaction.

What is Samsu Oil?

Samsu Oil is a herbal-based product that contains ingredients such as clove oil, nutmeg oil, and Zingiberis Rhizoma extract, known for their numbing and soothing properties.

It works by desensitizing the penile nerves, thereby delaying ejaculation and prolonging sexual intercourse.

How to Prepare Samsu Oil

Before using Samsu Oil, ensure that your genital area is clean and dry.

Wash your hands thoroughly to prevent any transfer of bacteria or dirt to the sensitive areas.

How to Apply Samsu Oul

Apply a small amount of Samsu Oil to the tip of your penis, focusing on the glans and shaft. Gently massage the oil into the skin using your fingertips, ensuring even coverage. Start with a small amount to gauge your sensitivity and tolerance to the product. Allow the oil to fully absorb into the skin for at least 15-30 minutes before engaging in sexual activity. This waiting period allows the active ingredients to take effect and minimize the risk of transferring the oil to your partner. Once the oil has been absorbed, proceed with sexual intercourse as usual. You may notice a decrease in penile sensitivity, allowing you to prolong the duration of intercourse and delay ejaculation. Communicate with your partner throughout the experience to ensure mutual satisfaction and comfort. After sexual activity, wash your genital area with warm water and mild soap to remove any residual oil. Avoid using harsh cleansers or alcohol-based products, as they may cause irritation or dryness. Use the product as needed, based on your individual preferences and sexual activity. Start with a small amount and adjust the dosage according to your desired level of desensitization. Avoid applying it to broken or irritated skin, as it may cause discomfort or exacerbate existing conditions. Discontinue use if you experience any adverse reactions such as redness, itching, or burning sensation. Keep Samsu Oil out of reach of children and store it in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

