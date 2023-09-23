How to View Archived Chats on WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp offers a feature that allows you to archive chats, keeping them hidden from your main chat list. Whether you’ve archived a chat intentionally or accidentally, it’s simple to access your archived chats whenever you need them. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps how to view archived chats on WhatsApp.

Launch the WhatsApp application on your smartphone. Make sure you are using the same phone number that you used to archive the chats.

Access Chat Screen

Tap on the chat icon at the bottom of the screen. This will take you to your chat list, displaying your active chats.

Archive Chats

To view your archived chats, you’ll need to access the archived chats folder. This can be done by either:

Android: Tap and hold on the “Chats” tab, located at the bottom of the screen. This will reveal the “Archived” option.

iOS: Scroll up on your chat list to reveal the "Archived Chats" option.

View Archived Chats

Now that you’ve accessed the archived chats folder, you’ll see a list of all the chats you’ve archived.

Unarchive Chats

To unarchive a chat and move it back to your main chat list, tap and hold the chat you want to unarchive. You’ll see options appear at the top of the screen. Select the “Unarchive” option, and the chat will return to your regular chat list.

Search in Archived Chats

If you’re looking for a specific chat within your archived chats, you can use the search bar at the top of the screen. Enter keywords related to the chat you’re looking for, and WhatsApp will display matching results.

Archived Chats’ Behavior

It’s important to note that archived chats will remain archived until you unarchive them.

They won’t reappear in your main chat list unless you unarchive them manually or receive a new message in that chat.

Custom Archive Settings

WhatsApp allows you to customize how chats are archived. You can set specific chats to be archived automatically after a certain period. To do this, go to the chat you want to customize, tap on the contact’s name at the top of the screen, select “Custom Notifications,” and then choose “Archive.”

Archiving chats on WhatsApp is a useful way to declutter your main chat list without losing important conversations. With these easy steps, you can effortlessly access and manage your archived chats whenever you need to. Whether you’re tidying up your chat list or simply organizing your conversations, WhatsApp’s archive feature has you covered.

