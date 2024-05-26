Hugh Laurie Net Worth

Hugh Laurie, a British actor, musician, and comedian, has a net worth of $45 million. Best known for his starring role in the Fox medical drama “House,” which aired 177 episodes over eight seasons from 2004 to 2012, Laurie earned widespread acclaim and won two Golden Globes for his performance. Beyond “House,” Laurie is recognized for his comedic work alongside Stephen Fry, and his roles in “Blackadder,” “Jeeves and Wooster,” and appearances in shows like “Veep” and “Chance.”

Early Life

James Hugh Calum Laurie was born on June 11, 1959, in Oxford, England. He is the youngest of four children. His father, William George Ranald Mundell “Ran” Laurie, was a physician and Olympic gold medalist in rowing. Hugh attended Eton College and later Selwyn College, Cambridge, where he studied anthropology and archaeology. He was also a competitive rower before glandular fever ended his athletic career. Laurie then joined the Cambridge Footlights, a dramatic club at the university, marking the beginning of his acting career.

Acting Career

Laurie’s early acting career included writing and performing in “Alfresco,” a sketch comedy show, alongside Ben Elton, Robbie Coltrane, Stephen Fry, and Emma Thompson. His partnership with Stephen Fry led to multiple comedic television series, including “Blackadder,” “A Bit of Fry & Laurie,” and “Jeeves and Wooster.”

In the mid-1990s, Laurie began to land significant film roles in “Sense and Sensibility” (1995), “101 Dalmatians” (1996), “The Man in the Iron Mask” (1998), and “Stuart Little” (1999). He continued to appear in various television shows, culminating in his career-defining role as Dr. Gregory House on “House M.D.” His portrayal of the brilliant but troubled doctor required a convincing American accent, which impressed the show’s executive producer, Bryan Singer, who initially thought Laurie was American.

Laurie starred as Tom James on “Veep” from 2015 to 2019 and as Eldon Chance in “Chance” from 2016 to 2017. In January 2020, he began leading the HBO show “Avenue 5.” Laurie also has a substantial voice acting portfolio, including voicing Dr. Cockroach in “Monsters vs. Aliens” (2009) and its related projects. He has over 100 acting credits and more than 20 awards, including Golden Globes for “House M.D.” and “The Night Manager.”

Hugh Laurie “House” Salary

During his time on “House,” Laurie earned $300,000 per episode in the mid-series seasons, amounting to about $7 million per season. At his peak, he made $700,000 per episode, equating to $16 million per season for at least three seasons.

Other Work

Laurie is also an accomplished musician with a deep passion for blues and jazz. He released two albums, “Let Them Talk” (2011) and “Didn’t It Rain” (2013), both receiving positive reviews. He plays several instruments, including the piano, guitar, drums, harmonica, and saxophone. Laurie has showcased his musical talents in some of his acting roles and performs with the charity rock group Band From TV.

In addition to acting and music, Laurie is a published author. His first novel, “The Gun Seller,” was published in 1996. A sequel titled “The Paper Soldier” has been announced but remains unpublished as of 2020.

Personal Life

In 1989, Laurie married theater administrator Jo Green. They have two children, and Stephen Fry, Laurie’s long-time friend and collaborator, was his best man and is the godfather of his children. Laurie was awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2007 for his services to drama, and in 2018, he was advanced to Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE). He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October 2016.

