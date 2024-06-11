Hunter Biden Convicted Of Illegally Buying A Gun Amidst Political Turmoil

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was convicted on Tuesday by a federal jury in Wilmington, Delaware, for lying about his drug use to illegally purchase a firearm.

This conviction marks the first time a sitting U.S. president’s child has been found guilty of a crime, a development that may impact the political narrative as the country gears up for the 2024 presidential election.

The 12-member jury found Hunter Biden, 54, guilty on all three counts against him.

Despite the gravity of the verdict, Biden showed minimal reaction, lightly nodding his head, patting his lawyer Abbe Lowell on the back, and hugging another member of his legal team before leaving the courthouse without making a statement.

Presidential Response and Sentencing Timeline

President Joe Biden issued a statement expressing his acceptance of the judicial outcome and his respect for the legal process, while also emphasizing his unwavering support for his son as he considers an appeal.

“As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” the President said.

He underscored the struggles of families dealing with addiction and expressed pride in Hunter’s recovery.

The judge did not set a specific date for sentencing but indicated it would occur within 120 days, placing it no later than a month before the November 5 presidential election.

Sentencing guidelines for the gun charges suggest a range of 15 to 21 months, though experts note that similar cases often result in shorter sentences, especially if defendants comply with pretrial release terms.

Political and Public Reaction

Hunter Biden’s legal troubles are juxtaposed with former President Donald Trump’s recent criminal convictions.

Trump, who is challenging Joe Biden in a tight presidential race, has accused Democrats of weaponizing the justice system against him. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a sex scandal and claims these prosecutions are politically motivated.

Congressional Democrats, however, argue that the Hunter Biden case demonstrates that President Biden is not manipulating the justice system for personal or political gain. The President has publicly stated he would not pardon his son if convicted.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll in February indicated that 61% of registered voters believed Hunter Biden’s legal issues would not affect their decision to vote for his father. Voters remain divided on whether these legal troubles are connected to President Biden’s tenure.

Broader Legal Issues

The Hunter Biden case was prosecuted by U.S. Department of Justice Special Counsel David Weiss, a Trump appointee.

In addition to the gun charges, Hunter Biden faces three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses in California, accused of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019 while spending millions on personal indulgences. He has pleaded not guilty, with a trial set for September 5 in Los Angeles.

During the Delaware trial, prosecutors presented evidence of Biden’s severe addiction during the period he purchased the gun, including testimonies from his ex-wife, former girlfriend, and sister-in-law.

The defense, on the other hand, argued that Biden did not consider himself a drug user at the time of purchase and did not intend to deceive.