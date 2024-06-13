Hunter Biden Siblings: Life in the Shadow of the Presidency

Hunter Biden is an American attorney and businessman, the second son of U.S. President Joe Biden and his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden.

He has worked in various fields, including banking, lobbying and private equity.

Additionally, Hunter has faced several legal issues, including a recent conviction on three gun-related charges in a federal trial.

The charges stemmed from his 2018 purchase of a handgun while under the influence of drugs and his subsequent false claims on the gun application form.

He was found guilty of making a false statement for acquiring a firearm, making a false statement to obtain records and illegal possession of a firearm.

Hunter’s legal team has announced plans to appeal the verdict, and his sentencing is scheduled to take place by October 9, 2024.

Siblings

Hunter is the second of three children born to Joe Biden and his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden.

His older brother, Joseph Robinette “Beau” Biden III, was born in 1969, and his younger sister, Naomi Christina Biden, was born in 1971.

Naomi tragically died in a car accident in 1972, along with their mother Neilia.

Hunter also has a younger half-sister, Ashley Blazer Biden, born in 1981, from his father’s second marriage to Jill Tracy Jacobs.

Career

Hunter’s career has been marked by various roles in law, finance and business.

He began his career as a lawyer and consultant at MBNA America, a bank holding company, where he rose to the rank of executive vice president, overseeing the company’s international business and government relations.

During this time, Hunter was involved in various high-profile deals, including the acquisition of the bank by Bank of America in 2006.

In 1995, he joined the Commerce Department under President Bill Clinton, focusing on ecommerce policy.

Hunter worked closely with the Clinton administration to develop policies that promoted the growth of the internet and e-commerce.

In 2001, he co-founded the lobbying firm Oldaker, Biden & Belair. The firm focused on various issues, including online gambling, healthcare and energy.

Hunter’s connections to his father’s political network and his own experience in government helped the firm secure high-profile clients and influence policy decisions.

Also Read: Jason Priestley Siblings: A Look at the Actor’s Family Life

In 2006, Hunter purchased the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. The fund focused on investments in emerging markets and was managed by Hunter and his partners.

However, the fund faced allegations of fraud and was eventually shut down. Hunter denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the allegations were unfounded.

Legal issues

Hunter has faced several legal issues in recent years.

In September 2023, he was indicted on three federal felony charges related to his purchase of a handgun while under the influence of drugs in 2018.

Hunter was found guilty of making a false statement for acquiring a firearm, making a false statement to obtain records, and illegal possession of a firearm.

He faces up to 25 years in prison, although first-time offenders typically receive lighter sentences.

In addition to the gun charges, federal prosecutors filed nine new tax charges against Hunter in December 2023.

The charges accuse him of engaging in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes for tax years 2016 through 2019.

Hunter is scheduled to go on trial in California on September 5, 2024.

Hunter has also faced legal issues related to his personal life.

In 2019, a DNA test confirmed that he had fathered a child with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Alexis Roberts, who filed a paternity suit against him.

The suit was settled, with Navy, now 4, receiving monetary child support and some of Hunter’s paintings.

Furthermore, questions have been raised about his business practices and potential exploitation of his father’s name and access to power, particularly regarding his dealings in China and Ukraine during Joe Biden’s vice-presidency.

Republicans have pursued impeachment inquiries against President Biden based on unproven conspiracy theories involving Burisma and Hunter Biden.

Despite these legal issues, Hunter’s father has stated that he would respect the judicial process and accept the verdict in his son’s cases.