Hunter King Siblings: A Hollywood Triple Threat

Hunter King, born Haley Ashley King on October 19, 1993, is an American actress known for her roles in Hollywood Heights, The Young and the Restless and Life in Pieces.

She began her career with guest appearances in various series before landing significant roles.

Hunter portrayed Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless, earning award nominations for her performance.

She has also been credited as Haley King.

In her personal life, she has two sisters, Kelli and Joey King. Hunter was engaged to Nico Svoboda in 2018 but the engagement ended in 2020.

Siblings

Hunter comes from a talented family with two sisters who are also involved in the entertainment industry.

Her older sister, Kelli King, is an actress known for her work in various TV shows and films.

Hunter’s younger sister, Joey King, is a well-known actress who has appeared in popular movies like The Kissing Booth and The Conjuring.

The King sisters have made a mark in Hollywood with their acting skills and have garnered a significant following for their performances.

Their shared passion for acting has led them to pursue successful careers in the entertainment industry, each carving out their own unique path and establishing themselves as talented individuals in their own right.

Career

Hunter began her professional acting career with guest-starring roles in various TV shows like Roswell, Hannah Montana and Workaholics.

She gained recognition for her role as Adriana Masters in Hollywood Heights and later portrayed Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless and Clementine Hughes on Life in Pieces.

Her performance on The Young and the Restles earned her award nominations, including a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

Hunter’s career highlights include transitioning from guest roles to significant characters, showcasing her talent and versatility in the entertainment industry.

Awards and accolades

Hunter has received several awards and accolades throughout her career.

She won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2014 and 2015 for her role as Summer Newman in The Young and the Restless.

Additionally, Hunter was nominated for the same award in 2013, 2016 andd 2017. She was also a nominee for the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Daytime TV Series in 2013.

Furthermore, she received a nomination for the Gold Derby TV Award for Younger Actress in a Daytime Drama in 2013.

In 2020 and 2021, she was nominated for the Soap Hub Award for Favorite Actress in The Young and the Restless.

Personal life

Hunter’s boyfriend is Andy McNeil, who has been supportive and protective of her in the face of internet trolls criticizing her appearance.

McNeil defended King against negative comments about her lips, emphasizing her natural beauty and dismissing rumors of cosmetic procedures.

He affectionately refers to King as “bubs” and reassures her publicly, highlighting their strong relationship.