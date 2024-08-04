I am Worth Sh2 Billion – Mining CS Nominee Joho

The Cabinet Secretary nominee for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs has revealed that his net worth is Sh2 billion.

Former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho stated that his wealth largely comes from developing previously undeveloped property.

“Largely developed and undeveloped property, which includes my homes in Mombasa, Vipingo, Malindi, and Nairobi. Shareholding in some property holdings, shareholding in family businesses, valuables and cash at bank,” he told the National Assembly Committee on Appointments.

He clarified that the wealth is solely his share and not that of his family.

Joho further clarified that his family has never done business with the government.

The former Kisauni MP mentioned that his family is in the logistics business but does not engage in business with the government.

He assured the legislators that his family would never conduct business with the government.

“My family does not do business with any government entity. We are in logistics in Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan and Kenya,” he said.

He also addressed allegations of being involved in drug trafficking.

In response to a question from Teso South MP Mary Emase, Joho stated that while numerous claims have been made against him, no evidence has ever substantiated them.

He explained that the late Internal Security Minister George Saitoti had once presented a report in parliament that cleared him of such allegations.