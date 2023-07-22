I Left Samidoh for Whoever Needed Him More – Edday Says

Edday Nderitu says she and Mugithi musician Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh are no longer together.

In an Instagram post, Edday who left Kenya for the US months ago, said she left the hitmaker for “whoever needed the most”.

The mother of three said she chose to leave the marriage because it was negatively impacting her children, especially her teenage daughter.

“Lemme clarify few things that were shared online and not accurate. I am not in any polygamous marriage as stated. I left the husband for whoever needed him more,” she said.

“I made a decision to remove myself and my kids from that toxic environment especially my teen daughter who unfortunately is a direct recipient of unbelievable behavior displayed.”

She also noted that she has so far managed to take care of her children without Samidoh’s help.

She also clarified that she did not know that Samidoh made calls to their children with Karen Nyamu around.

Earlier this week, Karen told Reke Ciume na Ene that she was aware that Samidoh was in communication with his family.

“About communication and video calls I will leave that one there since some people seems to be present when that is happening but I’m not aware (sic),” added Edday.

In the next phase of her life, she said, she hopes for zero drama.

“I need peace only, I hope next episode of this series my name will be left out.”

Karen has two children with Samidoh.

