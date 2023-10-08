I Will Not Apologize Over Shareholder Remarks – DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he will not apologize over ‘shareholder’ remarks.

The second-in-command has in the past stated that those who supported President William Ruto should be the largest beneficiaries of this regime.

Speaking in Nandi, the former Mathira MP said he had heard the cries of local leaders who claimed to have yet received development projects.

“I have no apologies; I am unapologetic to demand and to insist that those who believed in William Ruto and supported him as a man have every right to benefit immensely from his government. I have no apology, at all, and if that can bring a problem so be it,” Gachagua said.

He said the people of Nandi had suffered for backing Ruto when he was facing opposition from the former regime.

“You suffered for five years kwa sababu ya kumuunga mkono William Ruto mkono akiwa Deputy President, mkatengwa, maendeleo ikapelekwa mahali hawakupiga kura mkiangalia tu mkiona ikipita, sasa you need affirmative action to catch up and we are not apologetic to anybody, absolutely t all,” Gachagua said.

Loosely translates to: “For five years you were isolated and would watch areas that did not vote benefit from development projects, you would watch them with your eyes as they would be taken to other areas.”

This comes days after Ruto assured the people of Nyanza, a predominantly Azimio la Umoja zone, that they would not be sidelined by his government.

“Watu wa Nyanza, mtu asiwaambie mko nje ya serikali (Nyanza people don’t be told you are not part of government) because this government is for all Kenyans and you all pay taxes. I will ensure that no region will be sidelined on matters of development at the expense of politics,” he said.

“It is primitive and backward for anybody or anyone to imagine that any region of Kenya cannot get development on account of how they voted. That is not right, not correct.”

