I Will Not be Threatened – Omtatah Says After Break In

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has addressed a break in at his office on Saturday.

Suspected thugs broke into his office his and stole assorted electronic goods.

In a tweet on Sunday, the activist cum lawmaker said that he will not be threatened for fighting for what is right.

“But even if you should suffer for what is right, you are blessed. ‘Do not fear their threats; do not be frightened’,” Omtatah quoted a Bible verse.

He noted that the burglars could have been regular people but their motive is still unknown.

“They could be ordinary burglars but we don’t know the motive so far. We leave it to the police,” he said.

Omtatah who is currently suing the State over the controversial Finance Act 2023, said he has reported the incident to the police.

“I don’t want to speculate for now. They stole electronic goods and other stuff,” he said.

Last month, he claimed to have received offers of up to Sh200 million to withdraw his petition against the Finance Act 2023 but he turned them down.

