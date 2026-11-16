IAF Wing Commander Manorath Singh Sabharwal arrested for allegedly leaking Leh airbase and drone secrets to a Pakistani operative in exchange for nude photos.

A serving Indian Air Force Wing Commander was arrested and chargesheeted for allegedly passing classified military information to a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative in exchange for nude photographs. The case, detailed in a chargesheet filed by the Counter Intelligence Agency of the Delhi Police Special Cell before Patiala House Court, outlines a sophisticated honeytrap operation that compromised sensitive defence data, including details about the Leh airbase and secret drone operations.

The accused officer has been identified as Wing Commander Manorath Singh Sabharwal. He was arrested on May 30, 2026, after security personnel at his office in the Race Course area of Delhi found him carrying an unauthorized iPhone. The officer was heading a classified IAF unit where personal communication devices were strictly prohibited due to the sensitive nature of the assignment.An examination of the device revealed his communications with the suspected Pakistani operative and the exchange of sensitive information, prompting the Indian Air Force to file a complaint with the Delhi Police.

According to investigators, the operation began with a late-night WhatsApp message from a woman who claimed to be looking for a therapist and had messaged the wrong number. The sender persisted, stating she was going through a separation and was depressed. The IAF officer, who was himself going through a separation and living alone, engaged in the conversation, and the two began talking regularly.

The suspected operative was using an Indian mobile SIM issued in Gujarat to communicate via WhatsApp while allegedly operating from Pakistan.The officer was in contact with her between January 12 and April 1, 2026.Over time, the conversations turned personal, leading to an exchange of photographs and eventually nude pictures. In return for the photographs, the officer allegedly began sharing sensitive information.

The chargesheet alleges that the Wing Commander, who was entrusted with confidential information relating to the IAF’s war plans, disclosed a range of highly classified material.The compromised information included:

Leh Airbase: The officer allegedly shared details about the airbase’s flight-operational capabilities, telling the operative that the base was used occasionally rather than routinely and that all types of military aircraft could operate from there.

Drone Operations: He disclosed information about India’s drone warfare capabilities, including the strength and organizational structure of a secret drone unit, details of drone trials, the endurance of the weapon system, and its targeting mechanisms. He also shared information about personnel associated with the operations.

War Plans and Deployments: The chargesheet states that the officer “uploaded” a page of a “secret war plan” after receiving a nude picture from the operative and “even stated that for each nude pic he will provide a new page of (the) war plan.”He also allegedly disclosed information about the deployment of fighter aircraft in Leh and a military exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Suratgarh, Rajasthan.

Investigators allege that the Pakistani handler attempted to widen access to classified military information by sending malware to the officer. The officer was instructed to install the software on the mobile phones and laptops of his subordinates to extract data from their devices.The chargesheet states that the officer “fulfilled the task… to install some specific malwares/spywares in the ICT devices of his five subordinates, deployed in the unit under him.”

Analysis of the WhatsApp data revealed a total of 3,008 text messages, 65 images, 42 voice calls, 4 video calls, and 6 shared URLs exchanged between the officer and the operative.

The chargesheet was filed in a Delhi court in August 2026, and the officer has been charged under the Official Secrets Act and other relevant legal provisions.A Delhi court has directed police to expedite the process of obtaining government sanction to prosecute the Wing Commander before taking cognisance of the chargesheet. The required sanctions under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Official Secrets Act were still pending as of the court’s order dated October 31.The court has directed the production of the accused on December 5.