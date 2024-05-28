Ian Somerhalder net worth

Ian Somerhalder, an American actor and model, boasts a net worth of $12 million. He is renowned for his roles in the TV series “Lost” and “The Vampire Diaries.” This net worth is shared with his wife, actress Nikki Reed, whom he married in 2015.

Early Life

Ian Joseph Somerhalder was born on December 8, 1978, in Covington, Louisiana. He is the second of three children born to Edna, a massage therapist, and Robert Somerhalder, an independent building contractor. Ian attended a private Catholic school in his youth and later Mandeville High School. He began modeling at age 10 and transitioned to acting at 17.

Career

Somerhalder’s career began to gain traction in the summer of 2000 when he starred in the WB series “Young Americans,” a “Dawson’s Creek” spin-off. He portrayed Hamilton Fleming, the dean’s son at a prestigious boarding school. Despite its potential, the series was short-lived, lasting only eight episodes.

In 2002, Ian co-starred in “The Rules of Attraction,” an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s novel, where he played the bisexual character Paul Denton. His breakthrough came in 2004 with the role of Boone Carlyle in ABC’s “Lost.” Although his character died in the first season, he returned in seven more episodes, up to the series finale.

In 2009, Somerhalder starred as an assassin in the film “The Tournament” and later that year, was cast as vampire Damon Salvatore in “The Vampire Diaries” on The CW. The show was a massive hit, earning high ratings and critical acclaim for Somerhalder’s performance. He won several Teen Choice Awards and a People’s Choice Award for his role. Ian also directed episodes and began producing the series in its eighth season. “The Vampire Diaries” concluded after eight seasons and 171 episodes in March 2017.

During his time on “The Vampire Diaries,” Ian appeared in “Time Framed” and made guest appearances on shows like “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “CSI: Miami,” and “Smallville.” In 2018, he starred as Dr. Luther Swann in the Netflix series “V Wars,” which was canceled in March 2020 after one season.

Ian Somerhalder Salary

For his role on “The Vampire Diaries,” Ian Somerhalder earned $40,000 per episode.

Philanthropy

Ian Somerhalder is deeply involved in philanthropic activities. He participated in the cleanup after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 and supports the St. Tammany Humane Society. In November 2010, he hosted a charity event for the society, raising $11,100 through “The Vampire Diaries” fandom.

He co-founded the Ian Somerhalder Foundation in December 2010, aiming to educate the public on environmental and animal protection. He is also a supporter of the It Gets Better Project, which works to prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth.

Personal Life

Ian Somerhalder previously dated his “The Vampire Diaries” co-star Nina Dobrev. He began dating actress Nikki Reed in 2014, and the couple got engaged in February 2015. They married on April 26, 2015, in Malibu. They have two children: a daughter, Bodhi Soleil, born on July 25, 2017, and a son born in June 2023.

