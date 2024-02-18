IAU Detectives Grill Police Over Escape of Murder Suspect Kang’ethe from Custody

Detectives from Internal Affairs Unit have taken over the probe into the police conduct in the escape from custody of the murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe.

Kang’ethe was recaptured after almost a week of freedom following his escape from Muthaiga police station on February 7.

He is wanted in Boston, USA to face first-degree murder charges over claims he killed his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu.

And following the escape, Inspector General of police Japhet Koome on Thursday February 15 ordered the IAU to take over the probe from the Nairobi Regional Command.

Detectives from IAU visited Muthaiga Police Station on Thursday and interrogated their colleagues there as part of the probe.

IAU investigates general police conduct and recommend to various bodies including the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution on way forward.

Four police officers who were on duty have been interdicted.

The suspect was awaiting extradition on a Massachusetts warrant alleging he killed his girlfriend and left her body in a car at the Boston airport.

He escaped from custody as he met a lawyer.

Witnesses said he was bare footed when he ran out of the station and took a matatu headed for Thika.

Kang’ethe is accused of killing a 31-year-old Kenyan-born Margaret Mbitu who was based in Whitman, Massachusetts whose body was discovered inside a vehicle at Boston’s Logan Airport in November last year.

He was rearrested on Tuesday February 13 night in Ngong area where he had gone to his cousin’s home to seek refuge.

Kang’ethe has since been remanded at the Nairobi Remand and Allocation pending a number of applications in court.

He escaped from Boston in November last year.

He was arrested on January 30 in Nairobi and was presented in court on a miscellaneous application where detectives were granted 30 days to detain him pending the conclusion of investigations.

A prosecution application for his extradition to the US where he is wanted on murder charges is being heard in court.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Kang’ethe violently attacked and repeatedly stabbed the woman in the face and neck area causing catastrophic injuries that led to her death.