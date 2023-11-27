ICC Closes Probe into 2007/08 Poll Violence

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has closed investigations in Kenyan cases relating to the 2007/08 post-election violence.

On Monday, Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan said that the Hague-based court will not longer pursue additional cases into the alleged criminal responsibility of other persons.

“After assessing all the information available to me at this time, I have decided to conclude the investigation phase in the Situation in Kenya. I have reached this decision after considering the specific facts and circumstances of this Situation. Accordingly, the Office will not pursue additional cases into the alleged criminal responsibility of other persons,” Khan said.

However, witness retaliation cases against Walter Barasa and Philip Kipkoech Bett will remain active.

The duo was charged alongside lawyer Paul Gicheru whose case was thrown out on October 14, 2022, following his demise.

Barasa and Bett’s whereabouts remain unknown.

“The Office maintains its capacity to act on information relating to retaliation against witnesses. In this regard, the cases against Barasa and Bett for offences against the administration of justice remain before the Court,” Khan said.

“I have informed the relevant authorities of the Republic of Kenya of this decision.”

The case against President William Ruto and Joshua Sang was thrown out on April 5, 2016, due to insufficient evidence, but the court refused to acquit him.