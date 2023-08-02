Ichung’wah, Cheruiyot to Lead Kenya Kwanza Dialogue Team

The Kenya Kwanza has unveiled a five-member team that will hold mediated talks with the opposition.

Leading the team will be National Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah. Other members include; Aaron Cheruiyot (Senate Majority leader), Embu Governor Cecily Mbaririe, Hassan Omar (EALA MP) and Bungoma Woman rep Catherine Wambilinga.

The government side said it will hold talks on the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), implementation of the 2/3 gender rule, and entrenchment of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The other two issues are the establishment and the entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and the embedment of the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Read: Kalonzo To Lead Azimio’s Five-member Dialogue Committee

The alliance ruled out talks surrounding a power sharing deal.

“For avoidance of doubt, brutality shall no longer and shall never be part of our nation’s political discourse. As agreed, there shall be no discussion of whatever nature on matters handshake or ‘nusu mkate,” Kenya Kwanza said.

On Monday, the opposition side picked Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, Eugene Wamalwa, Okong’o Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi.

“Our position remains that no party to these negotiations can claim a right to determine for the other what to raise and what not to raise,” said Azimio la Umoja.

Read Also: Azimio to Carry on With Rallies, Issues Fresh Demands

The Kalonzo-led team, Azimio said, came up with five key issues that they will present during the talks that will be mediated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The issues are; the cost of living, audit of the 2022 elections, bipartisan reconstitution of the IEBC, inclusivity in national affairs and respect of political parties in line with the Constitution.

“Azimio is keen on a time-bound programme that should take one month beginning from August 1, 2023,” said Azimio.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...