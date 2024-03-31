Revealed: Identities of Nigerians Deported Over Claims of Drug Trafficking, Cyber Crimes 

Kenya has deported at least seven Nigerians over claims of drug trafficking, being in the country illegally and being involved in cyber crimes and money laundering.

Some Kenyans have been complaining of being swindled of cash in suspicious schemes.

These have been linked to the Nigerians. Some were arrested with DTB credit cards which they were using in the missions.

Police and immigration officials said the victims were deported between March 18 and 21 in an operation staged in estates in Nairobi.

This followed a crackdown targeting drug trafficking and possession.

Officials said multi agency teams are pursuing more foreigners who have been mentioned in the illegal business.

Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin said their operations are progressing well and warned no one will be spared.

The Investigations Department at Nyayo House reported that some foreigners had become nuisance to the public and law enforcement as some had even sneaked back into the country after being declared persona non grata and deported last year.

Others were arrested in possession of forged documents, fake passports and fake dollars.

The group involved in drug trafficking after being deported to Nigeria, end up re-locating to Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda where they coordinate delivery of drugs into Kenya through the land borders, police investigations show.

Those deported included Olayiwola Saheed Tunde, Nwosu Prince Chukwuebuka who was arrested with counterfeit US Dollars (1 million fake USD) and 11 fake Nigerian passports and three fake Kenyan passports.

Also deported was Ajibade Adewale, Nwanonaku Alexander Odirachukwumma, Olayiwola Babatunde Akintomwa, Stephen Chigozie Nwachukwu and Ifaenyi Aginam Cosmos.

Police said they had also arrested a Kenyan woman and her daughter at their residence in town- Grogon area with over 1.5 kilos of heroin with a street value of approximately Sh7.5 million, a weighing scale and assorted packaging material.

They are suspected to be linked to a Nigerian group of drug dealers operating within and outside the country where they get the supplies.

On March 13, DCI officers arrested Titus Ebuka and Kanu Arinze- Nigerian nationals who have been operating an unnamed motor vehicle spare parts shop within the CBD without a license or any documentation.

Titus and Arinze both had expired passports and did not have any valid visas.

A search at their residences recovered heroin- a very addictive drug and bhang- all packaged for distribution.

The two were arraigned before JKIA Law Courts on March 14 and are being charged with being in the country illegally and drug related charges.

Stephen Chigozie Nwachukwu- a Nigerian and his Kenyan girlfriend were arrested in Nairobi’s Kayole area.

Chigozie and the woman were arrested on Saturday March 16, 2024 at Mountain View Estate within Obunga area of Kisumu County.

Chigozie was found in possession of cocaine valued at approximately Sh600,000.

The cocaine was wrapped in sachets of one gram each.

He had hidden the drugs in the ceiling of his girlfriend’s house.

Pellets of heroin ingested by drug couriers-mostly Kenyans usually fatal when they burst open in the stomach during travel.

Police said they are worried about Kenyan women being lured into drug trafficking by foreigners all in the name to make quick money out of it.

The DCI’s Anti-Narcotics Unit in a series of operations conducted in a span of just two weeks, has recovered drugs from just but a few culprits.

Some ANU officers revealed that the recoveries they made were what they would said would previously be recovered in through months.

The concern over the amount of drugs in the country is growing and a stern warning has been issued to those involved.