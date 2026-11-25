The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has denied reports that it has cleared former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to contest the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said the Commission had noted with concern a report aired by a national television station and later circulated on social media, claiming that Gachagua had been cleared to run for president.

Ethekon said the report appeared to have arisen from remarks made by the Commission’s Director of Legal Services, Chrispine Owiye, during an engagement with political reporters in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

He explained that Owiye’s presentation focused on constitutional provisions governing qualifications and disqualifications for election under Articles 99 and 193 of the Constitution.

The presentation also covered Articles 99(3) and 193(3), which provide that a person is not disqualified from election until all avenues of appeal or review have been exhausted.

However, Ethekon clarified that the presentation did not address removal from office under Article 75, impeachment or the eligibility of a person who has been impeached to contest an election.

“The Commission regrets the misrepresentation of facts and urges media houses to uphold accuracy, fairness and due diligence when reporting on sensitive constitutional and electoral matters. Such matters require proper context and verification to avoid misleading the public,” Ethekon said.

He emphasised that IEBC had neither cleared Gachagua nor made any determination on his eligibility to contest the 2027 presidential election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission has neither cleared nor made any determination regarding Rigathi Gachagua’s eligibility to contest the 2027 Presidential Election,” he said.

Ethekon added that the constitutional requirements for nomination as a presidential candidate are set out under Article 137, read together with other applicable provisions governing eligibility to stand for election.

He said any decision on a prospective candidate’s eligibility would be made at the appropriate stage of the electoral process and in accordance with the Constitution and applicable laws.

The IEBC chairperson further noted that candidate registration for the 2027 General Election had not commenced and would be conducted within the timelines prescribed by law.

Ethekon said the Commission remained committed to transparency, impartiality and the consistent application of the Constitution and electoral laws.