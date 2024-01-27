IEBC Gazettes 13 New UDA Nominated Uasin Gishu MCAs 

The national electoral body has gazetted 13 new nominated Members of County Assembly (MCA) for UDA party at the Uasin Gishu County Assembly.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission at the same time degazetted 13 others who have been serving as MCAs but lost a court battle over the nomination slots.

The move by the IEBC follows an order by High Court Judge Reuben Nyakundi.

Nyakundi last Thursday ordered the IEBC Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein Marjan to gazette the new MCAs within 14 days.

In a gazette notice dated January 24 those gazetted as new MCAs at the assembly include Carolyne Jeptanui, Cherono Carolyne, Everlyne Tir op, Naumi Serem, Pamela Jemutai, Sharon Kogo, Burgei Veronica, Celestine Mutai and Rebecca Jerop under the UDA gender top up list.

Others gazetted as new MCAs include Gereld Kiplagat, Tabitha Wambui, Robert Kiptanui and Regina Chumba to be included under the UDA special category list.

Justice Nyakundi has also ordered the speaker of the assembly to immediately swear in the new MCAs at the next sitting of the assembly after their names are gazetted.

Justice Nyakundi had directed that should the IEBC boss fail to gazette the names of the new MCAs within the 14 days then the speaker will proceed to swear them as MCAs.

The new UDA nominees had after the elections moved to the court arguing that their names had been irregularly removed from the original party listed of nominated MCAs before they were gazetted.

The new nominees include people living with disabilities who had been left out by the party list.

Those to be removed and their names degazetted include Naomi Chepkemboi, Roda Kemboi, Rebecca Jerop, Nancy Jemutai, Saida Chepkoech, Sahra Abdi, Magrinah Chebet, Juliet Chelimo and Caroline Cherono who had been nominated by UDA under the gender top up list.

Others whose names have also been degazzetted include Wachira Maina, Belinda Tirop, David Waiganjo and Evelyne Chepkoech who had also been nominated by UDA under special category.