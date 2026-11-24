The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned that it faces a Sh3.5 billion budget deficit ahead of the 2027 General Election, raising concerns over funding for key electoral preparations.

The commission told the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) that it requires Sh27.02 billion to conduct the election but has been allocated a projected Sh23.515 billion under the 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS).

IEBC Vice-Chairperson Fahima Abdallah, who led the commission’s delegation during the meeting, said the funding shortfall could affect critical activities planned ahead of the polls.

The committee, chaired by Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara, was reviewing the commission’s budget requirements as part of the consideration of the 2027 BPS.

During the meeting, MPs emphasised the need for the IEBC to make adequate preparations for the election while ensuring that it uses the available resources efficiently.

The committee noted that the 2027 General Election was a critical national undertaking and called on the commission to prioritise essential activities to ensure Kenyans have a free, fair and credible election.

Members also urged the IEBC to rationalise its budget and ensure that the funding gap does not disrupt key electoral processes.

The MPs said Kenyans were closely monitoring the commission’s preparations, including procurement activities and other stages leading to the election. They called on the IEBC to demonstrate that it was ready to deliver credible polls within the available resources.

IEBC reports Sh4.99 billion in pending bills

The committee also raised concerns over the commission’s pending bills, which stood at Sh4.99 billion.

Of this amount, Sh4.27 billion relates to legal claims, while Sh717.7 million is owed for goods and services.

Committee Chairperson Gitonga Murugara said MPs would scrutinise the IEBC’s budget request against the resources available before making a final decision.

He stressed that the commission faced high public expectations as it prepared for the 2027 elections.

“However, one thing we have to stress here is that upcoming election has drawn immense interest among Kenyans and there is a very high expectation on you (IEBC) to deliver a free, fair and credible election,” Murugara said.

The committee members also sought updates on the commission’s state of preparedness and its engagement with relevant stakeholders to address potential areas of disagreement ahead of the polls.

The 2027 Budget Policy Statement is a key document in Kenya’s budget-making process.

It outlines the broad strategic priorities that guide the national and county governments when preparing their budgets for the next financial year and the medium term.

The committee is expected to consider the IEBC’s funding requirements alongside other budgetary priorities before making recommendations on the allocation.