IG Kanja Describes Ongoing Protests as Criminal Disorder, Emphasizes Protected Areas Are Off-Limits

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has cautioned protesters against trying to enter any designated protected areas.

Speaking on Tuesday, IG Kanja reported that intelligence indicates the current protests are a form of disorder perpetrated by criminals.

“Based on credible intelligence, the current protests have become a haven for goons, motivated and opportunistic offenders who plan to loot and destroy property of hardworking kenyans,” he said during a press briefing.

“The service reiterates that protected areas are out of bounds as indicated in the Protected Areas Act.”

The police chief stated that all protected areas, including the LPG and bitumen plants and petroleum depots at Embakasi Aviation Depot — JKIA, are off-limits to unauthorized individuals.

He also noted that the Kenya Civil Aviation Act prohibits trespassing on any land within a government aerodrome or an aerodrome.

“Haitakubalika kuingia kwa kiwanja ya ndege kama huna ruhusa, hiyo haitakubalika,” said Kanja.

“Nataka nikumbushe wakenya ya kwamba hatuna nchi ingine, ni Kenya tu na tuko na jukumu ya kuhakikisha kwamba nchi yetu iko na amani na iko sawa sawa.”

The government had on Tuesday morning deployed the military to man JKIA which has allegedly been put on sale by the Kenya Kwanza government.

These claims have, however, been rubbished by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Mudavadi informed the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee that the sale of such a high-value asset can only proceed after receiving public input and parliamentary approval.

“The airport is not on sale. This is a public asset, a strategic asset. If it was going to be sold, you can only do it after a full public process that parliament endorses,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime CS stated that, instead, there are plans to modernize the airport and construct a new terminal.

“The Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) must look at its investment programme very carefully, make sure that everything is transparent. So that during the expansion process of the second terminal, let it be done through the legal process so that everybody knows what is going on,” he added.