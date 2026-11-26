The National Police Service (NPS) has reduced the processing time for Police Clearance Certificates from 14 days to 15 minutes following the rollout of the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS), Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja has said.

Kanja said the digital system is transforming policing by automating fingerprint identification, criminal records management and the processing and issuance of Police Clearance Certificates.

Speaking on Thursday during the rollout of the system in Mombasa County, the IG said the technology has significantly improved service delivery, particularly for Kenyans seeking employment and other opportunities requiring police clearance.

“The National Police Service has reduced the turnaround time for processing of police clearance certificates, from 14 days to only 15 minutes,” Kanja said.

He said the reduced processing time has significant economic benefits, particularly for job seekers who previously had to wait longer to obtain the certificates.

The MBIS provides an integrated platform for capturing, processing, storing and matching biometric information, particularly fingerprints, while automating criminal records management and Police Clearance Certificate services.

Kanja said the system is part of the government’s broader programme to modernise and digitise policing services through the adoption of technology to improve efficiency, accessibility and national security.

The system was first launched by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on July 23, 2026, before being rolled out to Huduma Kenya Centres, selected police stations and strategic DCI facilities across the country.

The IG said the deployment programme has so far covered 52 identified service locations, comprising Huduma Kenya Centres, police installations and DCI facilities.

The expansion is aimed at decentralising services and making biometric identification and police clearance services more accessible to members of the public.

Through the DCI, the National Police Service is also integrating police stations into the MBIS platform to facilitate real-time capture and submission of suspects’ fingerprints and criminal records into the national criminal database.

Kanja said Ngong and Kasarani police stations have already been onboarded as pilot sites and are operational.

The integration will enable police officers to submit suspects’ fingerprints, criminal records and trial outcomes in a timely manner, helping maintain an updated and comprehensive national criminal database.

The DCI is also converting existing manual criminal fingerprint records into the new digital database, a process Kanja said will make historical criminal records electronically accessible for identification, verification and investigations.

The system integrates fingerprint, palm-print and facial recognition capabilities, strengthening forensic identification and investigative processes.

Kanja further revealed that the government is procuring an Integrated Command, Control, Communication and Coordination (IC4) system for the National Police Service to replace the existing IC3 platform.

He described the planned system as a modern national security and policing nerve centre expected to enhance coordination, operational efficiency and the Service’s capacity to respond to security challenges.

“These strategic interventions will strengthen the capacity to offer efficient and effective policing services, with integration of modern technology,” he said.

Kanja thanked the government for continued investment in the modernisation of the National Police Service and acknowledged the support of Huduma Kenya management and other partners in the implementation of the digital policing initiatives.

The MBIS rollout marks a significant step in the National Police Service’s efforts to modernise forensic fingerprint identification, criminal records management and the delivery of police clearance services through technology.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin said they are determined to roll out the services to all places in the country.

He said they have resources and are currently training personnel to handle the services.