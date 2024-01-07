IG Koome Opens Probe, Recalls Coast Region Police Bosses Over Taita Taveta Demolitions

An inquiry was Saturday opened into the violent land eviction exercise that occurred in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

This left more than 3,000 people homeless prompting an uproar on the manner in which it was conducted.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome said he had directed an internal inquiry into the incident.

This means an investigation will be conducted on how the exercise was conducted and if those who participated or ordered the same are found culpable they may be punished through even courts.

Koome also recalled Coast Region police commanders, Taita Taveta County Police Commander, and Voi sub-county police commander to Nairobi for the probe.

He said their recall will pave way for the inquiry.

He added that action will be taken against any officer found culpable of carrying out the said demolition without the necessary authorization.

It emerged the plan to demolish the houses was not shared among top officials in Nairobi as it should be.

This comes as over 3,000 families in the Msambweni area soent the night in the cold after their houses were demolished by Sparkles Properties Limited, which claims ownership of the piece of land they used to call home.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga, together with Taita Taveta leaders, have since condemned the demolitions that were carried out under the supervision of a contingent of police officers.

“From Mavoko to Kakamega, Thika, and Mombasa and today in Voi, the government seems to be pursuing a policy of evicting people from their settlements using utmost pain inflicted at the most desperate moments,” Odinga said in a statement.

“At daybreak today, over 3000 residents of Msambweni in Voi were invaded by a contingent of police officers escorting a demolition squad that has so far brought down several homes on a disputed piece of land.”