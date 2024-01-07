fbpx
    IG Koome Orders Action Against Officers who Teargassed Raila Birthday Attendees

    Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has reprimands his juniors for dispersing opposition leader Raila Odinga’s supporters in Nairobi’s CBD.

    The victims were celebrating the former prime minister’s 79th birthday when officers lobbed teargas forcing them to scamper for safety.

    Koome on Sunday directed action against the officers involved in the incident.

    Earlier, authorities claimed the group did not have permission to hold the meeting.

    A senior officer who arrived at the scene ordered the group to disperse before he directed the lobbing of tear gas canisters.

    Some of those present claimed there were live bullets.

    Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leaders were then meeting at Serena Hotel about two kilometers away to mark the day.

    Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka told a press conference in Nairobi that they had to change the venue for a cake-cutting ceremony they had organised in honour of the former prime minister, who turned 79 on Sunday.

    “Our supporters were tear-gassed for celebrating Baba’s birthday. Why would someone tear-gas a birthday cake? May be someone wants to stop the start a revolution,” said Kalonzo.

    MP for Westlands Tim Wanyonyi said the disruption was orchestrated by police officers.

    “The police turned up and tear-gassed our supporters. The government is scared because of tension and Kenyans who have no money as schools reopen,” he said.

    Raila celebrated his birthday in Malindi with another group of leaders.

